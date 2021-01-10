Golden Mile Thai eatery has S$10 Omelette Crab Fried Rice, with generous serving of crab meat

Flying Pig is a Thai restaurant at Golden Mile Complex.

One of their signature dishes is the Omelette Crab Fried Rice (S$10), which comes with generous servings of crab meat.

The dish is best paired with their special chilli sauce.

An upgraded version of the dish is also available.

Known as the Special Omelette Rice (S$29), it has fried rice paired with an omelette with crab meat and prawn, along with two types of minced pork -- garlic and Thai basil.

Other dishes, such as fresh oysters and Thai noodle hotpot are also available.

They also have Thai noodles which, according to reviews, is authentic and value-for-money.

Flying Pig

Address: Golden Mile Complex #01-39, 5001 Beach Rd, Singapore 199588

Operating Hours: Open daily from 12pm to 11pm, 12pm to 1am on Tuesdays.

Contact: 8168 4590

Social Media/Email: Facebook | [email protected]

Top photo via Flying Pig - Golden Mile Complex's Facebook post