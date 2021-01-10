Back

Golden Mile Thai eatery has S$10 Omelette Crab Fried Rice, with generous serving of crab meat

Scrumptious.

Guan Zhen Tan | January 10, 2021, 04:46 PM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

Flying Pig is a Thai restaurant at Golden Mile Complex.

One of their signature dishes is the Omelette Crab Fried Rice (S$10), which comes with generous servings of crab meat.

The dish is best paired with their special chilli sauce.

Photo via Flying Pig - Golden Mile Complex's Facebook post

Photo via Flying Pig - Golden Mile Complex's Facebook post

An upgraded version of the dish is also available.

Known as the Special Omelette Rice (S$29), it has fried rice paired with an omelette with crab meat and prawn, along with two types of minced pork -- garlic and Thai basil.

Photo via Flying Pig - Golden Mile Complex's Facebook post

Other dishes, such as fresh oysters and Thai noodle hotpot are also available. 

They also have Thai noodles which, according to reviews, is authentic and value-for-money.

Photo via Flying Pig - Golden Mile Complex's Facebook post

Photo via Flying Pig - Golden Mile Complex's Facebook post

Flying Pig

Address: Golden Mile Complex #01-39, 5001 Beach Rd, Singapore 199588

Operating Hours: Open daily from 12pm to 11pm, 12pm to 1am on Tuesdays.

Contact: 8168 4590

Social Media/Email: Facebook  | [email protected]

Top photo via Flying Pig - Golden Mile Complex's Facebook post

An apology for TraceTogether data access would be nice, but improving govt coordination is better

Better coordination with Singapore's legal, security and technology arms of the government could have led to a more thorough explanation of the limits of TraceTogether's privacy policy.

January 10, 2021, 04:33 PM

42 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Jan. 10, 2020, all imported

This brings the total number to 58,907.

January 10, 2021, 03:43 PM

Trump supporters who stormed US Capitol & seen in viral photos arrested, charged

There were both attention-grabbing rioters and those who concealed their identity.

January 10, 2021, 03:40 PM

Cyclist stops in yellow box at Tiong Bahru junction, flashes finger at truck driver who nearly hits him

Netizens online blasted the cyclist for not obeying traffic rules.

January 10, 2021, 03:33 PM

S'pore dog owner requested 'Shiba Inu' cut for pomeranian but groomer allegedly shaves off its coat

The grooming company is now refuting the owner's claims.

January 10, 2021, 03:21 PM

Heritage shophouses at Geylang, Joo Chiat for rented co-living cost upwards of S$1,900 a month

Fancy.

January 10, 2021, 02:32 PM

Last day: Up to 80% off furniture, appliances & I.T products at Harvey Norman Jurong warehouse sale

Just before CNY.

January 10, 2021, 02:03 PM

My mum works as a housekeeper in S'pore. Here's what I learnt from following her to work.

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

January 10, 2021, 01:32 PM

Dead dugong sighting on waters near Big Sister's Island on Jan. 9

:'(

January 10, 2021, 01:09 PM

Metal scraps, body parts, clothes found in suspected crash site of missing Sriwijaya Air plane

10 warships are taking part in the search.

January 10, 2021, 12:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.