28 new cases of Covid-19 infections on Jan. 5, 2 new locally transmitted cases

This brings the total number of cases to 58,749.

Darryl Laiu | January 05, 2021, 03:31 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 28 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Jan. 5, 2021.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,749.

There are two new locally transmitted cases today.

Of the two cases, one is a close contact of Case 58812, who is a ship crew who arrived from Indonesia on Dec. 17, 2020.

The 26 imported cases had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Amongst them, 4 are Singaporeans or Singapore Permanent Residents, and 13 are foreign domestic workers.

Further updates will be shared by MOH in the evening.

Top image by Andrew Koay

