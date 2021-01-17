Back

30 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 17, including 2 in the community

More details will be available tonight.

Sumita Thiagarajan | January 17, 2021, 03:44 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 30 new cases of Covid-19, as of 12pm on Sunday (Jan. 17).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 59,113.

There are two cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

There are also 28 imported cases, all of whom had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH in the evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Jan. 10: 42

Jan. 11: 22

Jan. 12: 17

Jan. 13: 38

Jan. 14: 45

Jan. 15: 30

Jan. 16: 24

Jan. 17: 30

Top photo by Julia Yeo

