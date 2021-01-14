Back

JEM & Chong Pang market among new locations visited by Covid-19 cases

Evening update.

Siti Hawa | January 14, 2021, 11:54 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 45 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday (Jan. 14).

35 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 58,757 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 41 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none is in the intensive care unit.

202 are isolated and cared for in community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Four new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

Four new locations were added to the list on Jan. 14:

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Jan. 14:

Top photo by JEM via Google Maps

