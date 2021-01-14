JEM & Chong Pang market among new locations visited by Covid-19 cases

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 59,029.

One case in the community

There is one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection who is currently unlinked.

Case 59280 is a 32 year-old male Singaporean who works as a para-veterinarian at the Singapore Police Force. His job mainly involves tele-consultations with dog handlers.

He developed a fever on Jan. 11, and sought treatment at a general practitioner clinic on the same day, where he was tested for Covid-19 as part of enhanced community testing.

He had remained at home on medical leave until his result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on Jan. 13, and was conveyed in an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

His serological test result has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing. In the meantime, all the identified close contacts of the case, including his family members and co-workers, have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period so that asymptomatic cases can be detected.

Serological tests will also be conducted for the close contacts to determine if the case could have been infected by them.