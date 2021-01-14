JEM & Chong Pang market among new locations visited by Covid-19 cases

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 59,029.
One case in the community
There is one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection who is currently unlinked.
Case 59280 is a 32 year-old male Singaporean who works as a para-veterinarian at the Singapore Police Force. His job mainly involves tele-consultations with dog handlers.
He developed a fever on Jan. 11, and sought treatment at a general practitioner clinic on the same day, where he was tested for Covid-19 as part of enhanced community testing.
He had remained at home on medical leave until his result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on Jan. 13, and was conveyed in an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).
His serological test result has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection.
Epidemiological investigations are ongoing. In the meantime, all the identified close contacts of the case, including his family members and co-workers, have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period so that asymptomatic cases can be detected.
Serological tests will also be conducted for the close contacts to determine if the case could have been infected by them.
There are no new cases residing in dormitories.
44 imported cases
There are 44 imported cases, all of whom had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.
Here's a breakdown of the cases:
Three (Cases 59263, 59264 and 59287) are Singaporeans who returned from Qatar, the Philippines and UK.
Three (Cases 59253, 59254 and 59286) are Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from the UAE and Ukraine.
Two (Cases 59250 and 59281) are Student’s Pass holders who arrived from Pakistan and Myanmar.
Three (Cases 59255, 59256 and 59285) are Work Pass holders who arrived from India and the UAE.
29 are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Myanmar and the Philippines, of whom 14 (Cases 59265, 59266, 59270, 59271, 59273, 59274, 59276, 59277, 59278, 59279, 59282, 59283, 59293 and 59294) are foreign domestic workers.
Four (Cases 59284, 59289, 59290 and 59295) are Short-Term Visit Pass holders. Case 59284 arrived from India to visit his Singaporean child.
Case 59289 arrived from Indonesia as caregiver to her parent who was already receiving medical care in Singapore and had returned for further treatment.
Cases 59290 and 59295 arrived from Brazil to participate in an eSport event.
They had all already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN or during isolation.
Case 59260 is a sea crew who worked onboard bunker tanker NewOcean 6. He had been identified as a close contact of Case 588121, and was placed on quarantine on Dec. 31.
He was tested during quarantine and confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on Jan. 13.