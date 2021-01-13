Back

38 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Jan. 13, 2021, includes 1 dorm case

The latest update.

Fasiha Nazren | January 13, 2021, 03:38 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 38 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Wednesday (Jan. 13).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,984.

There is one new case of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection. The case resides in a dormitory.

There are 37 imported cases, who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH in the evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Jan. 4: 24

Jan. 5: 28

Jan. 6: 31

Jan. 7: 33

Jan. 8: 23

Jan. 9: 29

Jan. 10: 42

Jan. 11: 22

Jan. 12: 17

Jan. 13: 38

Top image from Clean and Green Singapore's Facebook page.

