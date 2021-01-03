Back

35 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 3, no new locally transmitted cases

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Jason Fan | January 03, 2021, 03:26 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 35 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, as of 12pm on Jan. 3, 2021.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,697.

There are no new locally-transmitted cases today.

All 35 cases are imported and were already placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Daily cases in the past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Dec. 27: 5

Dec. 28: 5

Dec. 29: 13

Dec. 30: 27

Dec. 31: 30

Jan. 1: 30

Jan. 2: 33

Jan. 3: 35

