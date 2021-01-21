38 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 21, 2021, including 4 in community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 38 new cases of Covid-19, as of 12pm on Thursday (Jan. 21).
This brings the total number of cases reported in Singapore to 59,235.
There are four new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection, all of whom are in the community.
There are no new cases in the dormitories.
There are also 34 imported cases, 33 of whom had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.
The remaining case tested negative for Covid-19 upon arrival in Singapore on Jan. 17, and was on a controlled itinerary during his stay here.
He subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Jan. 20.
Further updates will be shared by MOH in the evening.
Daily cases in past week
Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:
Jan. 15: 30
Jan. 16: 24
Jan. 17: 30
Jan. 18: 14
Jan. 19: 30
Jan. 20: 40
Jan. 21: 38
Top photo from Lauryn Ishak/Bloomberg via Getty Images
