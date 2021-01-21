38 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 21, 2021, including 4 in community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 38 new cases of Covid-19, as of 12pm on Thursday (Jan. 21).

This brings the total number of cases reported in Singapore to 59,235.

There are four new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection, all of whom are in the community.

There are no new cases in the dormitories.

There are also 34 imported cases, 33 of whom had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

The remaining case tested negative for Covid-19 upon arrival in Singapore on Jan. 17, and was on a controlled itinerary during his stay here.

He subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Jan. 20.

Further updates will be shared by MOH in the evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Jan. 15: 30

Jan. 16: 24

Jan. 17: 30

Jan. 18: 14

Jan. 19: 30

Jan. 20: 40

Jan. 21: 38

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Lauryn Ishak/Bloomberg via Getty Images