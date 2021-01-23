10 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 23, all imported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 10 new Covid-19 cases, as of 12pm on Saturday (Jan. 23).

This brings the total number of cases reported in Singapore to 59,260.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All of the cases are imported, and they had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH in the evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Jan. 17: 30

Jan. 18: 14

Jan. 19: 30

Jan. 20: 40

Jan. 21: 38

Jan. 22: 15

Jan. 23: 10

