Back

10 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 23, all imported

More updates tonight.

Syahindah Ishak | January 23, 2021, 03:20 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 10 new Covid-19 cases, as of 12pm on Saturday (Jan. 23).

This brings the total number of cases reported in Singapore to 59,260.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All of the cases are imported, and they had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH in the evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Jan. 17: 30

Jan. 18: 14

Jan. 19: 30

Jan. 20: 40

Jan. 21: 38

Jan. 22: 15

Jan. 23: 10

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top photo by Suhaimi Abdullah via Getty Images.

'Try your best? K. I no need the job': Job seeker in M'sia slammed for rude replies to potential employer

Many thought the company was better off without hiring the person.

January 23, 2021, 03:09 PM

Casuarina Curry holding workshop on flipping prata at MacPherson Road outlet

Flip prata like a pro.

January 23, 2021, 02:42 PM

'Adverse events' from Pfizer vaccination recorded in S'pore, but considered 'very mild'

Singapore is compiling the reports on these reactions and making them public.

January 23, 2021, 02:17 PM

S'pore suspends yacht license 30 days after party goers spotted on it near Lazarus Island

None of them wore masks.

January 23, 2021, 01:08 PM

Ex-TVB actor Alan Wan & friends accused of not adhering to safe distancing measures in Zouk S'pore

A reader who claims to have witnessed the scene tipped off Shin Min Daily News.

January 23, 2021, 12:41 PM

Ex-actor Huang Yiliang convicted of assaulting Bangladeshi worker, claims he's 'not that bad'

He threw a wooden plank and a plastic pail at the victim before hitting him with a metal scraper.

January 23, 2021, 12:41 PM

S$1/plate sushi & all day S$9.90 chirashi don at Northpoint City

Rice time.

January 23, 2021, 12:00 PM

My personal guide to CNY clapbacks

2021 version.

January 23, 2021, 11:30 AM

S'porean photographer, 44, documents disappearing places in S'pore for son

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

January 23, 2021, 10:30 AM

Ex-SGH nurse jailed 7 weeks for repeatedly going out during SHN period to buy bubble tea, meet pregnant friend

She knew she had to stay home to be quarantined the whole time.

January 23, 2021, 04:07 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.