Covid-19: 30 new cases in S'pore on Jan. 15, including 1 case in the community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 30 new cases of Covid-19, as of 12pm on Friday (Jan. 15).
This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 59,059.
There is one case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection. The case is in the community.
There are 29 imported cases, all of whom had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.
Further updates will be shared by MOH in the evening.
Daily cases in past week
Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:
Jan. 9: 29
Jan. 10: 42
Jan. 11: 22
Jan. 12: 17
Jan. 13: 38
Jan. 14: 45
Jan. 15: 30
Top photo by Shawn Ang/Unsplash
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.