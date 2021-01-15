Back

Covid-19: 30 new cases in S'pore on Jan. 15, including 1 case in the community

Latest.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 15, 2021, 03:35 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 30 new cases of Covid-19, as of 12pm on Friday (Jan. 15).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 59,059.

There is one case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection. The case is in the community.

There are 29 imported cases, all of whom had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH in the evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Jan. 9: 29

Jan. 10: 42

Jan. 11: 22

Jan. 12: 17

Jan. 13: 38

Jan. 14: 45

Jan. 15: 30

