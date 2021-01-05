The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 28 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,749.

2 locally transmitted cases

There are two cases in the community today, of whom, one is currently unlinked.

Here's the breakdown of the cases:

Case 58981

Case 58981, a 49 year-old male Indian national, is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who is here to visit his Singaporean spouse.

He arrived from India on Dec. 10, 2020, and served SHN at a dedicated facility until Dec. 24. His pre-departure test taken in India on Dec. 6 was negative for Covid-19 infection, and his test on Dec. 21 during SHN came back negative as well.

He is asymptomatic and was detected when he took a Covid-19 test on Jan. 3 in preparation for his return to India.

His result came back positive for Covid-19 infection the next day and he was conveyed to Mount Elizabeth Hospital. His serological test result has come back positive, which indicates a likely past infection.

Case 58997

Case 58997 is a 55 year-old male Singaporean who works as a cargo officer.

He was on board bunker tanker NewOcean 6 from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23 in 2020, and from Dec. 28, 2020 to Jan. 2, 2021.

He stayed at his home at Tah Ching Road from Dec. 23 to Dec. 28, 2020.

His earlier tests from Rostered Routine Testing (RRT) – the last being on Dec. 23 – had been negative for Covid-19 infection.

On Dec. 31, he was placed on quarantine as he had been identified as a close contact of a previously reported case — Case 58812 — who is a crew member of the same vessel.

Case 58997 was conveyed to a government quarantine facility on Jan. 2, and tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Jan. 3. He was then conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. His serological test result has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection.

All the remaining crew members of the vessel have been placed on quarantine since Dec. 31.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

In the meantime, all the identified close contacts of the cases, including their family members and co-workers, have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period so that asymptomatic cases can be detected.

MOH will also conduct serological tests for the close contacts to determine if the case could have been infected by them.

26 Imported cases

Amongst the 26 imported cases, two (Cases 58976 and 58999) are Singaporeans and two (Cases 58998 and 59002) are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from the U.S., the UK and India.

Two (Cases 58974 and 58975) are Work Pass holders who arrived from UAE.

20 are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Myanmar and the Philippines, of whom 13 (Cases 58978, 58979, 58980, 58984, 58985, 58986, 58987, 58988, 58989, 58990, 58991, 59000 and 59001) are foreign

domestic workers.

All cases had already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN or under isolation.

Cases 58992, 58993, 58994, 58995 and 58996 are crew of NewOcean 6 who had boarded the vessel in March or September 2020.

They were all placed on quarantine on Dec. 31, and conveyed to a government quarantine facility on Jan. 2. They tested positive for Covid-19 infection on Jan. 4.

Prior to that, they had not disembarked from the vessel.

Here's a breakdown of the imported cases:

20 more cases discharged

20 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,517 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 60 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and 1 is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

143 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

11 new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are 11 new locations today:

Dec. 24, 6pm to 10pm, [email protected] (215 Jurong East Street 21)

Dec. 24, 7.15pm to 11pm, Hogs Bar & Restaurant (382 Joo Chiat Road)

Dec. 25, 2:10pm to 3:00pm, [email protected] Square — Cedele Bakery Café (238 Thomson Road)

Dec. 25, 4.40pm to 5.35pm, Ikea Alexandra (317 Alexandra Road)

Dec. 25, 7.40pm to 9pm, Paragon — Privé Paragon (290 Orchard Road)

Dec. 26, 1.50pm to 2.30pm, [email protected] — ZARA (313 Orchard Road)

Dec. 26, 4.45pm to 5.40pm, Wheelock Place — Cedele All Day Dining (501 Orchard Road)

Dec. 26, 6.05pm to 6.40pm, Paragon — Mayoral (290 Orchard Road)

Dec. 27, 4.30pm to 7.45pm, Vivocity — Cedele Bakery Café

Dec. 28, 3.40pm to 4.45pm, Parkway Parade — Kids Fashion Bazaar (80 Marine Parade)

Dec. 29, 8.55pm to 11pm, The Dragon Chamber (2 Circular Road)

Here is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks:

Top image via Google Maps.