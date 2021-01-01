Tang Plaza, Takashimaya, Bedok Mall visited by infectious Covid-19 cases in Dec. 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced 30 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Jan. 1, 2021.
This brings the total number of cases to 58,629.
Among these 30 new cases, three are locally-transmitted cases.
Two of them are close contacts of previous cases and one is currently unlinked.
With new locally-transmitted cases reported, there are 12 more locations added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 cases when they are still infectious, according to MOH's update on Jan. 1.
12 new locations visited by Covid-19 cases
MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.
12 new locations were added to the list on Jan. 1:
- Dec. 19, 1905h to 2140h, UE Square River Wing (207 River Valley Road), Chikuyotei Japanese Restaurant
- Dec. 20, 1755h to 1910h, Chijmes (30 Victoria Street), Renga-Ya House of Japanese Charcoal BBQ
- Dec. 21, 1900h to 2000h, Ristorante Luka (18 Tanjong Pagar Road)
- Dec. 23, 1815h to 1950h, Amara Singapore (165 Tanjong Pagar Road), Bar-Roque Grill
- Dec. 26, 1810h to 1915h, Bedok Mall (311 New Upper Changi Road)
- Dec. 26, 1850h to 2050h, Sheraton Towers Hotel (39 Scotts Road), Maetomo Restaurant & Bar
- Dec. 27, 1100h to 1245h, Warong Nasi Pariaman (738 North Bridge Road)
- Dec. 27, 1320h to 1355h, Tang Plaza (320 Orchard Road)
- Dec. 28, 1815h to 1950h, Ngee Ann City (391A Orchard Road), Takashimaya Department Store
- Dec. 28, 2015h to 2120h, Tamaya Dining (45 Cuppage Road)
- Dec. 29, 0930h to 1020h, 84 Marine Parade Central Market and Food Centre (84 Marine Parade Central)
- Dec. 31, 1900h to 2000h, Millenia Walk (9 Raffles Boulevard), Tomi Sushi Restaurant
Here's the complete list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period as of Jan. 1:
