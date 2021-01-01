Tang Plaza, Takashimaya, Bedok Mall visited by infectious Covid-19 cases in Dec. 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced 30 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Jan. 1, 2021.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,629.

Among these 30 new cases, three are locally-transmitted cases.

Two of them are close contacts of previous cases and one is currently unlinked.

With new locally-transmitted cases reported, there are 12 more locations added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 cases when they are still infectious, according to MOH's update on Jan. 1.

12 new locations visited by Covid-19 cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

12 new locations were added to the list on Jan. 1:

Dec. 19, 1905h to 2140h, UE Square River Wing (207 River Valley Road), Chikuyotei Japanese Restaurant Dec. 20, 1755h to 1910h, Chijmes (30 Victoria Street), Renga-Ya House of Japanese Charcoal BBQ Dec. 21, 1900h to 2000h, Ristorante Luka (18 Tanjong Pagar Road) Dec. 23, 1815h to 1950h, Amara Singapore (165 Tanjong Pagar Road), Bar-Roque Grill Dec. 26, 1810h to 1915h, Bedok Mall (311 New Upper Changi Road) Dec. 26, 1850h to 2050h, Sheraton Towers Hotel (39 Scotts Road), Maetomo Restaurant & Bar Dec. 27, 1100h to 1245h, Warong Nasi Pariaman (738 North Bridge Road) Dec. 27, 1320h to 1355h, Tang Plaza (320 Orchard Road) Dec. 28, 1815h to 1950h, Ngee Ann City (391A Orchard Road), Takashimaya Department Store Dec. 28, 2015h to 2120h, Tamaya Dining (45 Cuppage Road) Dec. 29, 0930h to 1020h, 84 Marine Parade Central Market and Food Centre (84 Marine Parade Central) Dec. 31, 1900h to 2000h, Millenia Walk (9 Raffles Boulevard), Tomi Sushi Restaurant

Here's the complete list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period as of Jan. 1:

