Back

15 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 22, 2021, including 1 case in the community

More updates tonight.

Nigel Chua | January 22, 2021, 03:34 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 15 new cases of Covid-19, as of 12pm on Friday (Jan. 22).

This brings the total number of cases reported in Singapore to 59,250.

There is one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection, in the community.

There are no new cases in the dormitories.

There are also 14 imported cases, all of whom had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH in the evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Jan. 16: 24

Jan. 17: 30

Jan. 18: 14

Jan. 19: 30

Jan. 20: 40

Jan. 21: 38

Jan. 22: 15

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Zheng Zhangxin

Brunei records zero new local Covid-19 cases for more than 8 months

Brunei has recorded only three deaths related to Covid-19.

January 22, 2021, 04:07 PM

Chinese actress Zheng Shuang gains 1.4 million new followers despite child abandonment accusations

She lost brand partnerships but gained new Weibo followers.

January 22, 2021, 04:03 PM

30% of S'poreans said they gained weight during Covid-19 pandemic

A lot of Singaporeans want to lose weight all the time.

January 22, 2021, 03:22 PM

S$168 CNY steamboat takeaway set for 4 pax has pen cai, abalone & scallops, includes free pot & burner

A festive meal.

January 22, 2021, 03:04 PM

IS claims responsibility for double suicide bombing in Iraq killing at least 32, injuring over 100

Various countries and the Pope have condemned the attack.

January 22, 2021, 02:34 PM

Woman rode pimped-up PMA in Yishun, Canberra & Sembawang with food delivery bag

She was seen riding on roads and pedestrian walkways.

January 22, 2021, 02:17 PM

Bak Kwa cheat sheet: 9 popular S'pore brands & their prices + accessibility

CNY must-have.

January 22, 2021, 02:07 PM

Feb. 2021 BTO launch expected to have 3,700 units in 4 estates, including Whampoa & Toa Payoh

Soon.

January 22, 2021, 01:31 PM

Korean company selling airplane window LED light so you can pretend you're flying

Window seat.

January 22, 2021, 12:39 PM

7-11 S'pore launches microwavable mala hot pot for 1 for S$4.80, seafood flavour has prawn

The ready-to-eat hot pots just need to be microwaved in-store for 2 minutes & 30 seconds.

January 22, 2021, 12:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.