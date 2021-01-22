15 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 22, 2021, including 1 case in the community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 15 new cases of Covid-19, as of 12pm on Friday (Jan. 22).

This brings the total number of cases reported in Singapore to 59,250.

There is one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection, in the community.

There are no new cases in the dormitories.

There are also 14 imported cases, all of whom had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH in the evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Jan. 16: 24

Jan. 17: 30

Jan. 18: 14

Jan. 19: 30

Jan. 20: 40

Jan. 21: 38

Jan. 22: 15

Top photo by Zheng Zhangxin