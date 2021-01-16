24 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 16, including 4 in the community

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 24 new cases of Covid-19, as of 12pm on Jan. 16.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 59,083.

There are four cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection, and one who resides in a dormitory.

There are also 19 imported cases, all of whom had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH in the evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Jan. 10: 42

Jan. 11: 22

Jan. 12: 17

Jan. 13: 38

Jan. 14: 45

Jan. 15: 30

Jan. 16: 24

Top photo by Zheng Zhangxin