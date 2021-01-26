3 previously confirmed cases in S'pore test positive for B117 strain, visited Changi Airport on same day

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 14 new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier on Tuesday (Jan. 26).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,366.

B117 strain

Whole genome sequencing and phylogenetic analysis conducted by the National Public Health Laboratory have revealed that three previously reported cases (Cases 59028, 59340 and 59351) have tested positive for the B117 variant.

These cases could also be linked, MOH added.

Epidemiological investigations revealed that Cases 59340 and 59351 visited Jewel Changi Airport on Dec. 31, 2020 between 2:35pm and 9:50pm, while Case 59028 was at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on the same day between 7:48pm and 8:49pm.

As a precautionary measure, MOH will commence a special testing operation to offer testing for staff who have been working from Dec. 31 at Jewel Changi Airport, and at the shops and food establishments that are open to the public at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

Some background information about the cases:

Case 59028 is a Work Permit holder who works at Azur at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport. He was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on January 5.

Case 59340 is a Singaporean who works at Singapore Scouts Association. He was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on January 15.

Case 59351 is the spouse of Case 59340, and works at OCBC Tampines Centre One. She was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on January 15.

14 imported cases

There are no locally-transmitted cases announced today.

All 14 of the cases announced are imported. They had been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Amongst the new cases today, 13 are asymptomatic while one is symptomatic.

Amongst the 14 imported cases:

Two (Cases 59648 and 59649) are Singaporeans and one (Case 59647) is a Singapore Permanent Resident who returned from Russia, UK and US.

Two (Cases 59650 and 59654) are Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from India and Portugal.

Two (Cases 59658 and 59659) are Work Pass holders who arrived from India.

Six are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India and Indonesia, of whom one (Case 59657) is a foreign domestic worker.

One (Case 59651) is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from India to visit her child who is a Singapore Permanent Resident.

50 remain in hospitals

20 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 59,086 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 50 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

None is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

201 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Jan. 26.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Jan. 26:

Top image via Jewel Changi Facebook