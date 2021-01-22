Paya Lebar Square foodcourt, Bedok Mall & VivoCity among new locations visited by Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 15 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday (Jan. 22), including one new community case.

This brings the total number of cases reported in Singapore to 59,250.

One new community case

The new community case, Case 59522, is linked to the cluster at BS Industrial & Construction Supply Pte Ltd, at 34 Kallang Place.

Case 59522 is a 26 year-old female Malaysian national who works as a sales personnel at the company.

She is a co-worker of Case 59429, the first case to be confirmed out of the eight currently in the cluster.

She was placed on quarantine on Jan. 18 when Case 59429 was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection.

On January 20, she was tested for Covid-19 even though she is asymptomatic. Her test came back positive the next day, and she was conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Her serology test result has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

In the meantime, all the identified close contacts of the case, including her family members, as well as co-workers, have been isolated and placed on quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period so that MOH can detect asymptomatic cases.

MOH will also conduct serological tests for the close contacts to determine if the case could have been infected by them.

14 imported cases

Amongst the 14 imported cases,

Two (Cases 59521 and 59532) are Singaporeans and one (Case 59523) is a Singapore Permanent Resident who returned from Malaysia, Mauritius and Myanmar.

One (Case 59534) is a Dependant’s Pass holder who arrived from France.

Four (Cases 59528, 59529, 59533 and 59536) are Work Pass holders who arrived from France, India and the UK.

Three are Work Permit holders who arrived from India and Indonesia, of whom one (Case 59531) is a foreign domestic worker.

One (Case 59527) is a Short-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from India to visit her family member who is a Singapore Permanent Resident.

Two (Cases 59524 and 59525) are Special Pass holders who are sea crew.

Sea crew cases

Case 59524 arrived onboard a vessel from China, and was swabbed upon arrival.

He was isolated until his result came back positive for COVID-19 infection, and subsequently conveyed to the hospital. Case 59525 arrived onboard a vessel from Timor Leste, and did not disembark.

He was swabbed onboard, and conveyed to the hospital when his test came back positive for COVID-19.

Of the 14 cases, 13 had already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN or while under isolation.

Singapore Airlines cabin crew

Case 59529 is a Work Pass holder who works as a cabin crew at Singapore Airlines. She had travelled to the UK for work between January 12 and January 13, and returned to Singapore on January 14.

She was tested for Covid-19 upon arrival and her test came back negative on the same day.

She subsequently developed a fever on January 17 and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic.

On January 20, she developed loss of smell and was tested for Covid-19 the next day.

Her result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on January 22. She had mostly stayed at home from January 14 until she was conveyed to the hospital on January 22.

Here are the details of the imported cases:

24 cases discharged

24 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,983 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 41 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

197 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Eight new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

Eight new locations were added to the list on Jan. 21:

VivoCity (1 HarbourFront Walk) : Jan. 8, 11:10am to 2:25pm

: Jan. 8, 11:10am to 2:25pm Tsuta Japanese Soba Noodles at VivoCity (1 HarbourFront Walk) : Jan. 8, 11:30am to 12:00pm

: Jan. 8, 11:30am to 12:00pm ShinnSato Japanese Cuisine (79 Kampong Bahru Road) : Jan. 8, 7:00pm to 10:45pm

: Jan. 8, 7:00pm to 10:45pm Cantine at Paya Lebar Square (60 Paya Lebar Road) : Jan. 12, 7:05pm to 7:50pm

: Jan. 12, 7:05pm to 7:50pm WAKANUI Grill Dining Singapore at Marina One The Heart (5 Straits View) : Jan. 12, 7:05pm to 10:10pm

: Jan. 12, 7:05pm to 10:10pm Bedok Mall (311 New Upper Changi Road) : Jan. 12, 8:25pm to 9:30pm

: Jan. 12, 8:25pm to 9:30pm Golden Mile Complex (5001 Beach Road) : Jan. 15, 12:45pm to 1:45pm

: Jan. 15, 12:45pm to 1:45pm Broadway Food Centre at Sim Lim Square (1 Rochor Canal Road): Jan. 16, 1:30pm to 4:10pm

Here's the full list, as of Jan. 22:

