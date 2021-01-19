Back

30 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 19, 2021, including 4 in community

Further updates later tonight.

Guan Zhen Tan | January 19, 2021, 04:20 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 30 new cases of Covid-19, as of 12pm on Tuesday (Jan. 19).

This brings the total number of cases reported in Singapore to 59,157.

There are four new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection, all of whom are in the community.

There are no new cases in the dormitories.

There are also 26 imported cases, all of whom had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH in the evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Jan. 13: 38

Jan. 14: 45

Jan. 15: 30

Jan. 16: 24

Jan. 17: 30

Jan. 18: 14

Jan. 19: 30

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin

