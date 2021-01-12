Back

17 imported Covid-19 cases to S'pore on Jan. 12, including 12 foreign domestic workers

Evening update.

Andrew Koay | January 12, 2021, 11:23 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 17 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Monday (Jan. 12).

This brings the total number of cases to 58,936.

There are no new locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19 infections. All 17 cases are imported cases.

17 imported cases

Amongst the 17 imported cases, one (Case 59193) is Singaporean and two (Cases 59194 and 59195) are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from India and the U.S.

13 are Work Permit holders who arrived from India, Indonesia, Myanmar, and the Philippines. 12 of the 13 (Cases 59192, 59197, 59198,59199, 59200, 59201, 59202, 59203, 59204, 59205, 59206, and 59207) are foreign domestic workers.

One (Case 59175) is a Long-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from India.

Three (Cases 59172, 59173 and 59191) are Short-Term Visit Pass holders. They arrived from the U.S. and India respectively to visit their family members who are Singaporeans or Singapore Permanent Residents. Case 59173 arrived from India to visit her son who is studying in Singapore.

Case 59208 is a sea crew holding a Special Pass who arrived from Japan on board a vessel. He was tested for Covid-19 upon arrival in Singapore and conveyed to the hospital when his test came back positive.

All imported cases were placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN or during isolation.

Here's a breakdown of the cases:

26 more cases discharged

26 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,694 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 53 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. One is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

170 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. 29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Jan. 12.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Jan. 12:

 

