Courts S'pore to open 6-storey flagship store at The Heeren by early 2022

Buy furniture in town.

Fasiha Nazren | January 14, 2021, 03:42 PM

Electrical, IT and furniture retailer Courts is set to open a new flagship store in Orchard Road.

It will be located at The Heeren.

6-storey Courts

This flagship store will open by the first quarter of 2022, and is said to be the Courts' largest retail space in Singapore.

The new flagship store will take over six floors of space in The Heeren's retail podium, spanning 189,000 square feet.

According to a press release from Courts, it is set to deliver Japanese standards of customer experience as its key differentiating factor.

Previously occupied by Robinsons

The Heeren was previously occupied by Robinsons.

In Oct. 30, 2020. Robinsons announced that it will be closing for good after 162 years.

It was founded in Singapore in 1858 and had other outlets in Jem and Raffles City.

The department store's last day at The Heeren was on Dec. 16, 2020.

Top image courtesy of Courts Singapore.

