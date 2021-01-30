Back

Couple who took MRT to their wedding reminisce about their train ride 28 years later

Where their journey of marriage began.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 30, 2021, 01:29 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A married couple recently reenacted the scene of them taking the MRT train to their wedding.

This snapshot of a personal memory was shared at the new exhibition by the National Museum of Singapore, along with other personal nostalgic moments shared by fellow Singaporeans.

Photo via National Museum of Singapore's Facebook, by SPH.

Couple took the MRT ride with their loved ones to wedding venue

In a pretty unconventional manner, the married couple dressed in their finest rode the MRT train to get to the church for their wedding with their friends and families back in 1987.

Back then, the construction of the MRT system had just begun.

28 years later, the couple took a similar photo again with the man holding a small bouquet.

The photo was published in the Straits Times on August 9, 2015 to commemorate SG 50.

Photo via National Museum of Singapore's Facebook, by SPH.

The photos were shared by the National Museum yesterday and it was well-received.

The post evoked memories of taking MRT for the first time for some, here's the full post:

Sweet.

Come follow us on IG!

Images via National Museum of Singapore/Facebook

Channel 8 actress Huang Biren says Xie Shaoguang is her benefactor & misses him very much

One of the best Singaporean actors.

January 30, 2021, 08:34 PM

You can now move your WhatsApp chat history to Telegram. Here's how.

Easy.

January 30, 2021, 07:26 PM

Over 350 teachers & social workers sign petition urging MOE to implement clear policy on supporting transgender students

The group urged MOE to create a safer environment for all students.

January 30, 2021, 06:58 PM

Image of S$50 notes with the same serial number dates back to at least 2016

Not fake news but old news.

January 30, 2021, 06:28 PM

Man, 33, arrested in M'sia for allegedly extorting S$200,000 from S'pore woman he met on dating app

Suspected to have cheated more than one female victims.

January 30, 2021, 06:21 PM

Firm that stopped SGUnited trainee from resigning 'did not act in good faith', barred from all WSG programmes: MOM, WSG & SBF

Trainees are allowed to leave the traineeships at any point in time as long as they provide sufficient notice.

January 30, 2021, 05:41 PM

Progress S'pore Party launches Women's Wing to advance women's rights & interests

The party found that women were engaged with the issues and wanted to provide a formal forum for them to speak up.

January 30, 2021, 04:18 PM

Covid-19: 58 new cases in S'pore on Jan. 30, 3 locally-transmitted cases

Further updates will be shared later this evening.

January 30, 2021, 03:47 PM

Wheat baking supplies shop in Upper Aljunied sells 3kg tub of Nutella & other baking goods

New place for all bakers who want another merchant to buy supplies.

January 30, 2021, 02:01 PM

S'porean man builds hyper-realistic replica of 'mama shop' using only recyclable materials

A++ for any art project.

January 30, 2021, 01:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.