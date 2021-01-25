Back

Geologist finds a natural formation inside a rock that looks like Cookie Monster

C is for Cookie, that's good enough for me.

Kayla Wong | January 25, 2021, 11:33 AM

A rock discovered in Brazil could be worth around US$10,000 (S$13,260) due to its uncanny resemblance to the Sesame Street's Muppet character, Cookie Monster.

Cookie Monster's face

The agate stone with the face of Cookie Monster when cut open was discovered by American geologist Mike Bowers, whose video has been shared over 12,000 times on Facebook.

Agates are naturally-occurring rock formations that can take millions of years to form.

Ancient cultures such as the Greeks used agates for decorative purposes.

Bowers told The Sun that while he has seen similar shapes in other agates he found, this particular one that he found in the Rio Grande do Sul region is "probably the most perfect Cookie Monster out there".

"I have seen others but here you have it complete on both sides," he said, adding that the pattern formed by the blue quartz crystals is "very unusual".

"There are a few famous agates out there: the owl; the scared face, but it is rare to find one so well defined like this."

He also said he has already been offered over US$10,000 (S$13,260) by five different potential buyers.

Top image via Mike Bowers/Facebook 

