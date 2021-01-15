Back

Novena cafe run by staff in their 70s serve local food like garlic fried rice & braised pork chop for under S$10

Support local.

Fasiha Nazren | January 15, 2021, 01:30 PM

If you're looking for a place to eat in the Novena area, here's a cafe you may want to consider.

Coffee Tulip is a quaint family-run cafe located at Royal Square in Novena.

Photo from Coffee Tulip's Facebook page.

Photo from Lalalicious Tan's Facebook page.

Family-run cafe

According to a Facebook post shared on Hawkers United - Dabao 2020, the cafe is run by a group of elderly in their 70s, including one Uncle Lawrence.

Photo from Lalalicious Tan's Facebook page.

When asked by Facebook user Lalalicious Tan on why he decided to invest in an F&B business at this time of his life, Uncle Lawrence shared that the cafe is actually owned by his daughter who is a person with disability.

"This cafe is actually owned by my handicap daughter, we are helping her to run it."

Mains under S$10

Opened in Sep. 2018, the cafe serves a variety of local delicacies under S$10.

While the menu is fairly simple, reviews have praised Coffee Tulip for their authentic local flavours.

Here's a look at some of their offerings:

Garlic fried rice with seafood + Homemade soup (S$8.90)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by pamphang (@pamphang)

Braised pork chop with rice + Homemade soup (S$8.90)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by pamphang (@pamphang)

Kimchi fried rice with seafood + Homemade soup

Photo from Coffee Tulip's Facebook page.

Fried bee hoon (S$3.70)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 菜 。汤 (@gnitiy_gnok)

Chee cheong fun (S$3)

Photo from Coffee Tulip's Facebook page.

Another item that is a favourite among regulars is the spicy homemade belachan chilli which is often served on the side of most of their mains.

However, according to Tan, they don't sell it by the tub as it is "too much work".

Details

103 Irrawaddy Road #02-10 Royal Square @ Novena SIngapore 329566

Opening hours: 8am to 8pm, Mondays to Saturdays. Closed on Sundays.

Top image from Lalalicious Tan's Facebook page, Coffee Tulip's Facebook page and @pamphang on Instagram.

