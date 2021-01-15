Novena cafe run by staff in their 70s serve local food like garlic fried rice & braised pork chop for under S$10

If you're looking for a place to eat in the Novena area, here's a cafe you may want to consider.

Coffee Tulip is a quaint family-run cafe located at Royal Square in Novena.

Family-run cafe

According to a Facebook post shared on Hawkers United - Dabao 2020, the cafe is run by a group of elderly in their 70s, including one Uncle Lawrence.

When asked by Facebook user Lalalicious Tan on why he decided to invest in an F&B business at this time of his life, Uncle Lawrence shared that the cafe is actually owned by his daughter who is a person with disability.

"This cafe is actually owned by my handicap daughter, we are helping her to run it."

Mains under S$10

Opened in Sep. 2018, the cafe serves a variety of local delicacies under S$10.

While the menu is fairly simple, reviews have praised Coffee Tulip for their authentic local flavours.

Here's a look at some of their offerings:

Garlic fried rice with seafood + Homemade soup (S$8.90)

Braised pork chop with rice + Homemade soup (S$8.90)

Kimchi fried rice with seafood + Homemade soup

Fried bee hoon (S$3.70)

Chee cheong fun (S$3)

Another item that is a favourite among regulars is the spicy homemade belachan chilli which is often served on the side of most of their mains.

However, according to Tan, they don't sell it by the tub as it is "too much work".

Details

103 Irrawaddy Road #02-10 Royal Square @ Novena SIngapore 329566

Opening hours: 8am to 8pm, Mondays to Saturdays. Closed on Sundays.

