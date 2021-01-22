Bak Kwa cheat sheet: 9 popular S'pore brands & their prices + accessibility

Chinese New Year is not the same without bak kwa, although the variety of options can make it a little overwhelming.
We've therefore compiled a list of nine popular bak kwa brands with their prices and accessibility listed, so that you can come to a decision easier.
Prices are also arranged in descending order (i.e. most expensive on the top).
Note that prices for some of these brands may change as the date draws closer to Chinese New Year, due to demand for the product.
1. Lim Chee Guan 林志源
Price: S$68/kg (Signature Sliced Pork)
Accessibility: Online via their pre-order website
Alternative varieties: Prawn, Fish, Chicken, Beef
2. Kim Hock Guan 金福源
Price: S$58/kg (Traditional BBQ Sliced Pork)
Accessibility: In-store only
Alternative varieties: Spicy
3. Kim Joo Guan 金裕源
Price: S$57/kg (Gourmet Traditional Bak Kwa)
Accessibility: In-store and online via their website, Shopee or Qoo10
Alternative varieties: Mala, Premium Pork Belly
4. Bee Cheng Hiang 美珍香
Price: S$56/kg (Sliced Pork)
Accessibility: In-store and online via their website or Shopee
Alternative flavours: EZ Cheese (vacuum-packed), Chicken, Beef, Gourmet (pork belly)
5. Kim Hua Guan 金华源
Price: S$54/kg (square minced pork)
Accessibility: In-store only (Tip: Go to the Balestier outlet, rather than the People's Park outlet, if you want less of a squeeze.)
Alternative bak kwa varieties: Longan
6. New Eastern Kim Tee 新东方金池
Price: S$52/kg (Signature Bak Kwa)
Accessibility: In-store and online via their website
Alternative varieties: Black Pepper
7. New Peng Hiang 新品香
Price: S$48/kg (Tender Pork BBQ Bakkwa)
Accessibility: In-store and online via their website, Shopee or Qoo10
Alternative varieties: Pineapple Pork, Red Wine Pork, Coffee Pork
8. Peng Guan Bak Kwa 品源
Price: S$48/kg (Traditional BBQ Pork Jerky)
Accessibility: In-store only
Alternative varieties: None
9. Fragrance 香味
Price: S$47.60/kg (Signature Sliced Tender Bak Kwa Freshly Grilled)
Accessibility: In-store and online via their website, Shopee, or Qoo10
Alternative varieties: Mala, Bacon, Premium Kurobuta
Bonus section
Alternatives to barbecued pork.
10. Dendeng House Halal BBQ Meat
Price: S$31/kg (Frozen Original Beef Dendeng )
Accessibility: In-store at Hao halal hub outlets and online via their website or WhatsApp
Alternative varieties: Black pepper beef, Honey chicken
11. Liang Yi Vegetarian
Price: S$7.80 for 250g (BBQ Vegetarian Meat)
Accessibility: In-store at NTUC FairPrice outlets and online via FairPrice's website
Alternative varieties: Check out our previous article for more vegetarian bak kwa options:
12. Knibbles Bark Kwa (for pets)
Price: S$26 for 200g (Knibbles Honey Bark Kwa)
Accessibility: Online via their website
Alternative varieties: Beef, duck, lamb
Top images by Karen Lui.
