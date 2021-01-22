Bak Kwa cheat sheet: 9 popular S'pore brands & their prices + accessibility

Back

Chinese New Year is not the same without bak kwa, although the variety of options can make it a little overwhelming.

We've therefore compiled a list of nine popular bak kwa brands with their prices and accessibility listed, so that you can come to a decision easier.

Prices are also arranged in descending order (i.e. most expensive on the top).

Note that prices for some of these brands may change as the date draws closer to Chinese New Year, due to demand for the product.

1. Lim Chee Guan 林志源

Price: S$68/kg (Signature Sliced Pork)

Accessibility: Online via their pre-order website

Alternative varieties: Prawn, Fish, Chicken, Beef

Photo by Karen Lui

Photo by Karen Lui

2. Kim Hock Guan 金福源

Price: S$58/kg (Traditional BBQ Sliced Pork)

Accessibility: In-store only

Alternative varieties: Spicy

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Paul Yeo (@paul.yeo)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by lamymartini (@zerolamymartini)

3. Kim Joo Guan 金裕源

Price: S$57/kg (Gourmet Traditional Bak Kwa)

Accessibility: In-store and online via their website, Shopee or Qoo10

Alternative varieties: Mala, Premium Pork Belly

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kim Joo Guan BBQ Sliced Pork (@kimjooguan)

4. Bee Cheng Hiang 美珍香

Price: S$56/kg (Sliced Pork)

Accessibility: In-store and online via their website or Shopee

Alternative flavours: EZ Cheese (vacuum-packed), Chicken, Beef, Gourmet (pork belly)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @neon_lights_sg

5. Kim Hua Guan 金华源

Price: S$54/kg (square minced pork)

Accessibility: In-store only (Tip: Go to the Balestier outlet, rather than the People's Park outlet, if you want less of a squeeze.)

Alternative bak kwa varieties: Longan

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 🇸🇬シンガポール +65 (@cknewsstand)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Beverly Yau 🇸🇬 (@benzobev)

6. New Eastern Kim Tee 新东方金池

Price: S$52/kg (Signature Bak Kwa)

Accessibility: In-store and online via their website

Alternative varieties: Black Pepper

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cecil (@shootandspoon)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kim Tee Bak Kwa 金池_Since 1976 (@kimtee.sg)

7. New Peng Hiang 新品香

Price: S$48/kg (Tender Pork BBQ Bakkwa)

Accessibility: In-store and online via their website, Shopee or Qoo10

Alternative varieties: Pineapple Pork, Red Wine Pork, Coffee Pork

Photo via New Peng Hiang

Photo via @mc_mike_chee on Instagram

8. Peng Guan Bak Kwa 品源

Price: S$48/kg (Traditional BBQ Pork Jerky)

Accessibility: In-store only

Alternative varieties: None

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ben Lim (@jailbird005)

9. Fragrance 香味

Price: S$47.60/kg (Signature Sliced Tender Bak Kwa Freshly Grilled)

Accessibility: In-store and online via their website, Shopee, or Qoo10

Alternative varieties: Mala, Bacon, Premium Kurobuta

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ielo design (@ielodesign)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Valerie Cheong (@val141992)

Bonus section

Alternatives to barbecued pork.

10. Dendeng House Halal BBQ Meat

Price: S$31/kg (Frozen Original Beef Dendeng )

Accessibility: In-store at Hao halal hub outlets and online via their website or WhatsApp

Alternative varieties: Black pepper beef, Honey chicken

Photo via Dendeng House International

11. Liang Yi Vegetarian

Price: S$7.80 for 250g (BBQ Vegetarian Meat)

Accessibility: In-store at NTUC FairPrice outlets and online via FairPrice's website

Photo by Sumita Thiagarajan

Alternative varieties: Check out our previous article for more vegetarian bak kwa options:

12. Knibbles Bark Kwa (for pets)

Price: S$26 for 200g (Knibbles Honey Bark Kwa)

Accessibility: Online via their website

Alternative varieties: Beef, duck, lamb

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by k n i b b l e s (@knibbles_sg)

Top images by Karen Lui.

