Back

16-year-old S'pore girl, couple with children, among 89 arrested for suspected drug offences

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

Jane Zhang | January 15, 2021, 04:04 PM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

Online (Click on image)

89 people were arrested between Jan. 11 and Jan. 15 in an islandwide operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau for suspected drug offences.

The youngest person arrested in the operation — which covered areas such as Chai Chee, Choa Chu Kang, Toa Payoh, and Woodlands — was a 16-year-old teenage girl.

3 young people — ages 18, 19, & 22 arrested in Geylang & MacPherson

According to a CNB news release on Friday (Jan. 15), in the morning of Jan. 11, CNB officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Aljunied Crescent and arrested a 19-year-old Singaporean male inside.

A search was conducted, and drug paraphernalia was recovered from the unit.

In a follow-up operation, CNB officers arrested a 22-year-old Singaporean female in the vicinity of Merpati Road.

A packet containing about 0.3g of "Ice", concealed in the casing of wireless earphones, was recovered from her.

Photo via CNB.

A separate party of CNB officers then raided another residential unit in the same vicinity and arrested an 18-year-old Singaporean male inside.

A total of 1g of "Ice" and 23 joints of vegetable matter, which are believed to contain controlled drugs, weighing 6.9g were seized from the unit, along with various drug paraphernalia.

Photo via CNB.

A knife was also recovered from the 18-year-old.

Couple arrested at Tampines Street 11, children placed in safe custody

Also on Jan. 11, CNB officers raided a residential unit near Tampines Street 21 and arrested a 37-year-old Singaporean male and a 35-year-old Singaporean female.

A search was conducted, and drug paraphernalia was recovered from the unit.

The couple’s two children, ages five and six, were also present in the unit.

Preliminary investigations showed that the couple would abuse drugs together in their home and had last done so the night before their arrest.

CNB said that appropriate arrangements were made to ensure that the welfare of the couple’s children were taken care of. The children were subsequently placed in the safe custody of a next-of-kin.

Sword, karambit knife, baton discovered near Kellock Road

In another operation on Jan. 13, CNB officers arrested a 41-year-old Singaporean male near Kellock Road, in River Valley.

A total of about 551g of heroin, 76g of "Ice", eight "Ecstasy" tablets, 10 Erimin-5 tablets, and cash amounting to S$12,000 were seized from him.

Packets of heroin and "Ice" recovered in the vicinity of Kellock Road. Photo via CNB.

CNB officers also recovered a sword, a karambit knife, and various drug paraphernalia from the vehicle that was driven by him.

The 41-year-old male was later brought to his hideout in the same area, where more weapons — including an extendable baton and two knuckle dusters, as well as various drug paraphernalia — were found in the residential unit.

Photo via CNB.

Investigations ongoing

A total of about 608g of heroin, 113g of "Ice", 25g of cannabis, 109g of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), eight "Ecstasy" tablets, 11 Erimin-5 tablets, and two bottles of methadone were seized in this island-wide operation.

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth more than S$15,000.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via CNB.

Marina Bay Sands could be World Economic Forum venue: Reuters

One-stop for people to eat, rest and interact.

January 15, 2021, 03:59 PM

Orchard towers murder: Man, 27, jailed 5 months for disposing alleged killer's blood-stained t-shirt

He was also fined S$1,000 for a separate gambling-related offence.

January 15, 2021, 03:51 PM

Covid-19: 30 new cases in S'pore on Jan. 15, including 1 case in the community

Latest.

January 15, 2021, 03:35 PM

WhatsApp is updating its privacy policy. Is it time to break up with WhatsApp?

MS Explains: What's up with WhatsApp & its new privacy policy? We try to explain the news through the lens of relationships.

January 15, 2021, 03:24 PM

BHG Singapore taking over Robinsons in Raffles City

Opportunities still available.

January 15, 2021, 02:49 PM

Tesla ad hiring Logistics Analyst in S'pore indicates 'must be fluent in Hindi'

The requirement has been removed.

January 15, 2021, 02:07 PM

Woman accused of removing anemone at Sisters' Island denies claims made by outdoor agency

Two different accounts of what happened.

January 15, 2021, 01:44 PM

Bilahari, Tommy Koh welcome Kurt Campbell, Biden's pick for US point man on Asia

Could the Pivot to Asia make a comeback?

January 15, 2021, 01:43 PM

Novena cafe run by staff in their 70s serve local food like garlic fried rice & braised pork chop for under S$10

Support local.

January 15, 2021, 01:30 PM

Earthquake in Sulawesi, Indonesia kills 7, injures hundreds, damages at least 60 homes

No tsunami warning was triggered.

January 15, 2021, 12:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.