16-year-old S'pore girl, couple with children, among 89 arrested for suspected drug offences

89 people were arrested between Jan. 11 and Jan. 15 in an islandwide operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau for suspected drug offences.

The youngest person arrested in the operation — which covered areas such as Chai Chee, Choa Chu Kang, Toa Payoh, and Woodlands — was a 16-year-old teenage girl.

3 young people — ages 18, 19, & 22 arrested in Geylang & MacPherson

According to a CNB news release on Friday (Jan. 15), in the morning of Jan. 11, CNB officers raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Aljunied Crescent and arrested a 19-year-old Singaporean male inside.

A search was conducted, and drug paraphernalia was recovered from the unit.

In a follow-up operation, CNB officers arrested a 22-year-old Singaporean female in the vicinity of Merpati Road.

A packet containing about 0.3g of "Ice", concealed in the casing of wireless earphones, was recovered from her.

A separate party of CNB officers then raided another residential unit in the same vicinity and arrested an 18-year-old Singaporean male inside.

A total of 1g of "Ice" and 23 joints of vegetable matter, which are believed to contain controlled drugs, weighing 6.9g were seized from the unit, along with various drug paraphernalia.

A knife was also recovered from the 18-year-old.

Couple arrested at Tampines Street 11, children placed in safe custody

Also on Jan. 11, CNB officers raided a residential unit near Tampines Street 21 and arrested a 37-year-old Singaporean male and a 35-year-old Singaporean female.

A search was conducted, and drug paraphernalia was recovered from the unit.

The couple’s two children, ages five and six, were also present in the unit.

Preliminary investigations showed that the couple would abuse drugs together in their home and had last done so the night before their arrest.

CNB said that appropriate arrangements were made to ensure that the welfare of the couple’s children were taken care of. The children were subsequently placed in the safe custody of a next-of-kin.

Sword, karambit knife, baton discovered near Kellock Road

In another operation on Jan. 13, CNB officers arrested a 41-year-old Singaporean male near Kellock Road, in River Valley.

A total of about 551g of heroin, 76g of "Ice", eight "Ecstasy" tablets, 10 Erimin-5 tablets, and cash amounting to S$12,000 were seized from him.

CNB officers also recovered a sword, a karambit knife, and various drug paraphernalia from the vehicle that was driven by him.

The 41-year-old male was later brought to his hideout in the same area, where more weapons — including an extendable baton and two knuckle dusters, as well as various drug paraphernalia — were found in the residential unit.

Investigations ongoing

A total of about 608g of heroin, 113g of "Ice", 25g of cannabis, 109g of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS), eight "Ecstasy" tablets, 11 Erimin-5 tablets, and two bottles of methadone were seized in this island-wide operation.

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth more than S$15,000.

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

Top photos via CNB.