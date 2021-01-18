Clothes peg earring by fashion label selling for S$760 because any cheaper it's just a clothes peg

Pop art fashion label AMBUSH released a line of bizarre-looking clip-on earrings that resemble clothes pegs.

Earrings or clothes pegs?

The accessory, available in three colours, gold-tone, orange, and green, is a single earring priced from S$586 to S$760 on online luxury fashion retail platform Farfetch.

"This green Nobo clip earring from AMBUSH features a spring-closed design, a peg shape and an engraved logo," its description wrote.

While the green Nobo clip is the most pricey of the three at S$760, it is also available in gold-tone for S$586 and S$683 for the orange-coloured clip.

Cable tie bracelet or... cable tie?

Besides the curious-looking single earring, another product sold by the brand has also caught fashionistas' and plebs' attention.

The Zip Tie bracelet, a thin strip around the wrist, uncannily resembles a product used for holding cables and wires together -- known as cable ties, or zip ties.

Available in five colours, the bracelets are priced from S$628 to S$940.

Originally out in 2019

While the accessories were first released in 2019, they've recently made a resurgence on social media.

The clip-on earrings made its rounds around Facebook soon after it was shared by a local sneaker business in Malaysia.

One commenter on Facebook said mothers used these to clip their ears whenever they did something wrong.

Another said, "If you tried wearing these in Malaysia, your mother would try to take these off you every minute, and tell you not to play with the clothes pegs."

One commenter lamented that she never realised that she was already a trendsetter when she was a child.

Anything can be fashion, just like a scarf resembling a Good Morning Towel that made it to Paris Fashion Week.

