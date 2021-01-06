Family of Philippine flight attendant seeks 2nd autopsy, refutes initial report's cause of death

More details have emerged in the death of Philippine flight attendant Christine Angelica Dacera, 23.

Dacera was found dead in a hotel bathtub on January 1, after a New Year's Eve party.

Cause of death from first autopsy

According to a January 5 article on CNN, while the Makati Police have yet to release an official report, initial medico-legal report obtained by CNN Philippines suggest that the death was caused by a "ruptured aortic aneurysm".

The copy of the initial medico-legal report obtained by CNN Philippines also indicate multiple contusions and abrasions, but did not note any traces of semen.

Earlier however The Daily Inquirer had reported Makati Police Chief Col. Harold Depositar saying that Dacera "had lacerations and sperm in her genitalia", and noted "some force due to bruises, contusions, and scratches on her arms and legs."

Family disputes results, seeks second autopsy

Paolo Tuliao, Dacera's family lawyer, said in a press briefing they dispute the findings of the report, and were seeking a second post-mortem from an independent medico-legal.

Another Dacera family spokesperson, Brick Reyes, added that the injuries on Dacera, as well as her legs and arms, were enough to establish probable cause for rape.

According to CNN, one of the reasons cited by Reyes for a call for an independent autopsy was that her certificate of death did not include other injuries she sustained.

Which led him to question the validity of the report.

He also alleged that Dacera had been drugged, based on the testimony of Rommel Galido, one of her colleagues with her that night.

According to the Inquirer, The National Bureau of Investigation’s forensic medicine team is working in coordination with the Makati Police to determine the cause of death.

The autopsy report is expected to be available soon.

Mom vows justice for daughter

Three men have been provisionally charged and arrested on rape and homicide charges, while the other eight suspects remain at large.

The Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas warned the other eight men to turn themselves in.

"This is a fair warning. Surrender within 72 hours or we will hunt you down using force if necessary,”

Sharon Dacera, Christine's mom, has pleaded with President Rodrigo Duterte to help bring justice to the case. According to GMA News, she also appealed to Duterte's daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, saying "I don't want somebody to again be a victim of brutality", and that her daughter was "treated like a pig" in a "barbaric" crime.

