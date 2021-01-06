Back

Family of Philippine flight attendant seeks 2nd autopsy, refutes initial report's cause of death

The police chief have also called on the other eight men to turn themselves in.

Lean Jinghui | January 06, 2021, 04:11 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2021

16 January 2021 - 16 January 2021

Online

More details have emerged in the death of Philippine flight attendant Christine Angelica Dacera, 23.

Dacera was found dead in a hotel bathtub on January 1, after a New Year's Eve party.

Cause of death from first autopsy

According to a January 5 article on CNN, while the Makati Police have yet to release an official report, initial medico-legal report obtained by CNN Philippines suggest that the death was caused by a "ruptured aortic aneurysm".

The copy of the initial medico-legal report obtained by CNN Philippines also indicate multiple contusions and abrasions, but did not note any traces of semen.

Earlier however The Daily Inquirer had reported Makati Police Chief Col. Harold Depositar saying that Dacera "had lacerations and sperm in her genitalia", and noted "some force due to bruises, contusions, and scratches on her arms and legs."

Family disputes results, seeks second autopsy

Paolo Tuliao, Dacera's family lawyer, said in a press briefing they dispute the findings of the report, and were seeking a second post-mortem from an independent medico-legal.

Another Dacera family spokesperson, Brick Reyes, added that the injuries on Dacera, as well as her legs and arms, were enough to establish probable cause for rape.

According to CNN, one of the reasons cited by Reyes for a call for an independent autopsy was that her certificate of death did not include other injuries she sustained.

Which led him to question the validity of the report.

He also alleged that Dacera had been drugged, based on the testimony of Rommel Galido, one of her colleagues with her that night.

According to the Inquirer, The National Bureau of Investigation’s forensic medicine team is working in coordination with the Makati Police to determine the cause of death.

The autopsy report is expected to be available soon.

Mom vows justice for daughter

Three men have been provisionally charged and arrested on rape and homicide charges, while the other eight suspects remain at large.

The Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas warned the other eight men to turn themselves in.

"This is a fair warning. Surrender within 72 hours or we will hunt you down using force if necessary,”

Sharon Dacera, Christine's mom, has pleaded with President Rodrigo Duterte to help bring justice to the case. According to GMA News, she also appealed to Duterte's daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, saying "I don't want somebody to again be a victim of brutality", and that her daughter was "treated like a pig" in a "barbaric" crime.

Image from Christine Dacera's Instagram

Violet Oon S'pore to roll out new plant-based dishes from Jan. 7 at Clarke Quay, including Buah Keluak fried rice

Drool.

January 06, 2021, 07:08 PM

Certis clarifies no parking summons issued after man complains of parking warden at wake

The parking warden had responded to a complaint made by a member of public.

January 06, 2021, 06:41 PM

Wonder woman actress deletes Instastory wrongly crediting Indian activist as fighting for gender equality

The activist has responded by saying that she is keen to welcome Gal Gadot to India.

January 06, 2021, 06:39 PM

Mediacorp actor Chen Shucheng's bubble tea shop closes down after 3 months

Meme Xpress has not mentioned anything about the closure on social media.

January 06, 2021, 06:37 PM

Smoking to be banned from all hawker centres: Grace Fu

87 out of 114 hawker centres in Singapore are currently smoke-free.

January 06, 2021, 06:20 PM

Teo Heng KTV applies for pilot reopening to allow customers to sing in pairs

No alcohol allowed.

January 06, 2021, 06:14 PM

20-year-old SP grad who got his first laptop at 17 is now founder & CEO of cybersecurity organisation

Cybersecurity is more than just using anti-virus.

January 06, 2021, 06:00 PM

MP Louis Ng steps down as CEO of Acres after 20 years

He promises to continue to speak up for animals.

January 06, 2021, 05:56 PM

Maskless man hurls vulgarities at Yishun supermart employee over alcohol exchange dispute

Tipping point.

January 06, 2021, 05:47 PM

WHO chief 'very disappointed' China denied entry to team studying Covid-19 origins

China said previously it would cooperate fully with WHO on its work.

January 06, 2021, 05:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.