Philippine flight attendant, 23, dies after alleged rape at New Year's Eve party, 11 men provisionally charged

Christine Angelica Dacera, 23, was attending a New Year's Eve party at City Garden Hotel in Makati City with three of her colleagues, Rommel Galida, Gregorio Angelo Rafael de Guzman, and John Dela Serna.

The party also saw other people that the flight attendant was not familiar with.

According to Coconuts, her colleague Galida woke up at 10am and found her seemingly asleep in the bathtub.

He then went back to sleep. When he woke up again, Dacera was still in the bathtub, and was "turning blue".

Her three friends and hotel staff eventually rushed her to Makati Medical Clinic, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

On January 4, 2021, a provisional charge of rape with homicide against 11 men was filed.

According to a Philippines Daily Inquirer report only three of the 11 men have "surfaced".

The three being her colleagues who she went to the party with.

The police chief told the Inquirer that the others at the party were "practically strangers" to her.

He also noted that everyone at the party was included in the charge.

The case has been classified as rape with homicide, as the victim had "lacerations and sperm in her genitalia", in addition to bruises, contusions and scratches on her arms and legs.

Image from Dacera's Instagram