Choa Chu Kang Primary School student tests positive for Covid-19, linked to SPF para-vet cluster

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 30 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 59,157.

There are four locally-transmitted cases and 26 imported cases of Covid-19 infection.

Four community cases, including 8-year-old student

There are four cases in the community, three of whom are linked to previous cases.

Case 59419

Case 59419 is a 31 year-old male Chinese national who is a Work Permit holder. He works as a food processing worker at Golden Bridge Foods Manufacturing Pte Ltd (30 Senoko South Road).

He is a co-worker and housemate of Case 59343.

He had been identified as a close contact of Case 59343, and was placed on quarantine on Jan. 15. He was tested on Jan. 17 during quarantine even though he is asymptomatic, and his result came back positive for Covid-19 infection the next day.

He was subsequently conveyed in an ambulance to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

His serological test result has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection.

Case 59420

Case 59420 is a 48 year-old female Chinese national who is a Work Permit holder, and the spouse of Case 59343, a 33-year-old male Chinese national who works at Golden Bridge Foods Manufacturing Pte Ltd who was confirmed to have Covid-19 on Jan. 15.

She works as a food processing worker at Soon Lee Heng Satay Foodstuff Manufacturer (15 Woodlands Loop).

She had been identified as a close contact of Case 59343 and was placed on quarantine on Jan. 15.

She was tested on Jan. 17 during quarantine, even though she is asymptomatic. Her result came back positive for Covid-19 infection the next day, and she was conveyed in an ambulance to NCID.

Her serological test result has also come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection.

Case 59428

Case 59428 is a 8-year-old male Singaporean who is the child of Cases 59365 and 59393.

Case 59365 is a 44-year-old male Singaporean who works as an administrative officer at the Singapore Police Force and is currently linked to a K9 para vet cluster.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on Jan. 16. His spouse was confirmed to have Covid-19 on Jan. 17.

The para-vet cluster now contains seven cases.

Case 59428 is a student at Chua Chu Kang Primary School, and had last gone to school on Jan. 15.

He was identified as a close contact of Case 59365 on Jan. 16, and was placed on quarantine.

He was swabbed on the same day and his result came back negative for Covid-19.

There is therefore no risk of transmission to the students he had contact with previously.

However, he developed a fever on Jan. 17 while he was in quarantine, and was tested again at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

This time, his test came back positive for Covid-19 infection. His serological test result has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection.

Case 59429

Case 59429 is a 39 year-old male Singapore Permanent Resident who works as a sales personnel at BS Industrial & Construction Supply Pte Ltd (34 Kallang Place).

He developed a fever on Jan. 16 and sought medical treatment at a polyclinic on Jan. 18, where he was tested for Covid-19 as part of the enhanced community testing to test all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection at first presentation to a doctor.

His test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on the same day, and he was conveyed to NCID in an ambulance.

His serological test result has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection.

Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

26 imported cases

There are 26 imported cases, all of whom had been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Here's a breakdown of the cases:

Four (Cases 59408, 59427, 59430 and 59433) are Singaporeans

Three (Cases 59426, 59431 and 59432) are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from Indonesia, Ireland, Myanmar and UK.

Two (Cases 59412 and 59422) are Student’s Pass holders who arrived from Bulgaria and Malaysia.

One (Case 59416) is a Work Pass holder who arrived from the UAE.

16 are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India and Indonesia, of whom three (Cases 59421, 59424 and 59425) are foreign domestic workers.

They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

26 more cases discharged

26 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,894 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 45 confirmed cases who are still in hospital.

Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit.

189 are isolated and cared for in community facilities.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Three new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

Three new locations were added to the list on Jan. 19, including

Church of Singapore on Jan. 16

ZARA at Marina Square on Jan. 17

Happy Café at the Gain City Megastore @Sungei Kadut on Jan. 17

Here is the full list of locations:

