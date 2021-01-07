Back

Chinese netizens gloat at political chaos in US after violence erupts at US Capitol

News of the episode was greeted with derision in Chinese cyberspace.

Kayla Wong | January 07, 2021, 02:46 PM

The world was left stunned in the wake of violence that erupted in Washington DC after a mob of pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, resulting in a standoff with the police.

Chinese netizens mock American politics

The episode, unlike any other in modern American history, was hotly discussed on popular Chinese microblogging platform Weibo too.

Many Chinese netizens appeared to gloat at the violent scene that unfolded, with several of them drawing comparisons to the storming of the Hong Kong Legislative Council (LegCo) complex by protesters.

They mocked Trump's attempts at overturning the election results, as well as the state of democracy in the U.S., with the underlying sentiment that the Chinese political system is a superior model that provides greater stability.

"When rioters broke into the LegCo building, this wasn't what you guys said (referring to condemnations of the violence by Republican lawmakers)~~~~"

"Trump: Gun in hand, follow me, kill Biden, seize the White House!"

"This is too dope, almost like a Hollywood blockbuster!"

"Let's welcome Pelosi to give a thank you speech! This is the real "beautiful sight to behold!"

"Trump: As long as I don't concede, I haven't lost (the election)."

"Looking back at the riots in Hong Kong... the Hong Kong police were too restrained."

"Go on, democracy requires a blood sacrifice."

"Fight! Fight!"

"I support the right of the American people to protest freely and fight (for what they believe in) reasonably!"

"The U.S. is still the most successful when it comes to democracy."

Echoing online sentiments, nationalistic state-affiliated media Global Times joined in the mockery of the situation as well, referencing American criticism of the way Hong Kong handled its own wave of protests that broke out in 2019.

Violent scenes unfolded in the Capitol Building

The breach of the Capitol resulted in the building getting locked down with lawmakers inside, who were told by local safety officials to take shelter in their offices.

The congressional certification of President-elect Joe Biden's electoral win was forced to a halt, and reports of a woman dying at the hospital hours after getting shot also emerged.

Addressing supporters in a video, U.S. President Donald Trump told them to "go home", but retained a sympathetic tone, telling them he loves them, and that they are "special".

In the same message, he also repeated false claims about election fraud.

Facebook and YouTube later made the decision to take down the video, and joined social media giant Twitter in locking Trump's accounts on the platforms.

Police eventually regained control of the building, and by 8pm local time, Congress resumed its work to count the Electoral College votes.

Top image via Samuel Corum/Getty Images & Global Times/Twitter

