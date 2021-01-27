Back

China uses anal swabs to test for Covid-19

You read that right.

Julia Yeo | January 27, 2021, 08:30 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In a bid to ramp up efforts to curb outbreaks of Covid-19 infections, China has recently started using anal swabs to test those at high risk of contracting the disease.

China conducts anal swabs

Over 1,000 teachers and students in Beijing were given anal, nasal, and throat swabs last week after one asymptomatic case was detected on campus, reported Bloomberg on Jan. 27.

Passengers on a flight to Changchun on Jan. 25 were also instructed to disembark, and were brought to a hotel for nasal and anal swabs, after officials found that someone on board was from an area deemed as high risk for virus transmission.

Chinese officials began deploying the new measures ahead of the Chinese New Year holidays as local infections and outbreaks continue to rise in some regions, such as Northeastern Jilin province.

Anal swab samples tested positive when throat swabs tested negative, study showed

According to a study published by a group of Chinese researchers in August 2020, some recovering Covid-19 patients' anal swab samples had tested positive despite their throat swabs testing negative, reported The Washington Post.

The tests were first conducted after the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention published instructions for testing in March 2020.

An anal swab is conducted by inserting a cotton-tipped stick 3-5cm into the rectum, twirling the stick around four to five times before pulling it out, according to an instructional video.

The process should generally be completed within 10 seconds.

Weibo users appalled and amused by new measures

The anal swabs have been met with resistance and horror on Chinese social media, with some Weibo users expressing their disgust towards the new measures.

However, many also found humour in the situation.

"I dreamt that I had to do an anal swab test, and just couldn't pull it out as hard as I tried. Afterwards... it's too disgusting, let's not talk about it."

"Anal swabs: Reality vs netizens's imagination"

One user also shared a spoofed illustration appearing to be instructions on how to conduct an anal swab test, which went viral on Weibo.

According to the instructional video, this is how it is supposed to look like:

Top image via Weibo, Getty Images

Tai Cheong bakery undergoing renovation at Waterway Point's basement

!

January 28, 2021, 10:37 AM

Mum & daughter, 7, thrown out of house with S$85 left: S'pore public fulfils appliances & furniture wish list in 10 minutes

The mother-daughter duo turned to an MP for help with limited options left.

January 28, 2021, 03:04 AM

UK bus collector bought retired SBS bus in 2013, showcases it in vintage motor shows

Dope.

January 28, 2021, 12:02 AM

Chinese TikToker gains fame for looking uncannily like Korean star IU

I am U.

January 27, 2021, 11:32 PM

Taipei woman makes almost life-like koi & goldfish-shaped dumplings

Wishing you a yearly abundance... of fish

January 27, 2021, 10:40 PM

National Council of Churches denounces ideology of S'porean Christian who tried to attack mosques

The council also assured the Muslim community that "there is no animosity between our communities, and that we remain committed to defeating hatred and violence". 

January 27, 2021, 10:32 PM

12 S'poreans, aged 22-27, fined S$2,000-S$3,500 for gathering at birthday party in Jurong during Phase 1

Blatant disregard of Covid-19 rules.

January 27, 2021, 10:23 PM

'He was prepared to die', says Shanmugam of 16-year-old who planned terrorist attacks on mosques

Singapore is not immune to extremist ideologies.

January 27, 2021, 10:10 PM

Donald Trump suspended from YouTube indefinitely, cannot post new videos

Tough times for the former President.

January 27, 2021, 10:07 PM

22 out of 25 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Jan. 27 are asymptomatic

All imported.

January 27, 2021, 09:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.