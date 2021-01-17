Back

S$1,000 fine & 30-day booking suspension for Cherryloft resorts over 19-people gathering

The gathering was discovered on Jan. 15 during a joint operation by STB and the police.

Matthias Ang | January 17, 2021, 10:57 AM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

Online (Click on image)

The Cherryloft Resorts and Hotels has been ordered to suspend its bookings for 30 days, from Jan. 17 to Feb. 15, as a result of a gathering involving 19 people in two adjoining units, according to a press release by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

The Pasir Ris resort at 159 Jalan Loyang Besar, which also holds a hotel licence, was found to have breached multiple safe-management measures.

Hence, the resort will not be allowed to accept new bookings for the period of the suspension. However, it can still fulfil any existing booking that were made before Jan. 17.

A composition fine of S$1,000 was also issued to the resort.

S$300 fine issued to each person in the gathering

The press release further stated that the gathering was discovered on Jan. 15, during a joint operation by STB and the police.

All 19 people in the gathering were each issued a fine of S$300 for breaching the maximum permissible group size of eight under Phase 3 restrictions.

In addition STB enforcement officers also found that the resort had failed to conduct temperature checks at its entrance and ensure that guests had performed the SafeEntry check-ins for contact tracing.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations, every visitor entering a hotel must be screened, with their temperature taken, before they enter the premises.

Hotel are also also required to ban gatherings of more than eight individuals in any guest rooms or adjoining guest rooms, unless the gathering wholly consists of individuals from the same household.

The STB Director of Hotel & Sector Manpower, Tan Yen Nee, said:

"Hotel operators and members of the public are required to strictly observe prevailing safe management measures at all times during their hotel stays, such as ensuring that group sizes do not exceed the permissible limit. We take a serious view of any lapse in safe management measures, and will not hesitate to take enforcement action for non-compliance."

Possible penalties

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act passed in Parliament on Apr. 7, first-time offenders face either a fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

Meanwhile, repeat offenders may face a fine of up to S$20,000, imprisonment of up to twelve months, or both.

As for businesses that do not comply with the government’s safe management measures, they may also be ineligible for government grants, loans, tax rebates and other assistance.

Come follow us on IG!

Top image via CherryLoft Resorts Facebook

30 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 17, including 2 in the community

More details will be available tonight.

January 17, 2021, 03:44 PM

Kishore Mahbubani: Biden should appear 'tough & fierce' on China, but cooperate 'below the radar'

To do that, Biden would require a certain degree of political dexterity, Mahbubani said.

January 17, 2021, 02:44 PM

Pakatan Harapan looking at a partnership between Anwar & Mahathir once again: Malaysiakini

On or off?

January 17, 2021, 12:16 PM

Dead fish & bad smell at Sentosa Cove possibly caused by algal bloom: NEA

Sentosa Cove advises residents to continue to refrain from water sport activities in the waterway.

January 17, 2021, 11:52 AM

S'poreans can coexist with wildlife if they learn more about them & reconnect with nature

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

January 17, 2021, 11:23 AM

4 Covid-19 community cases in S'pore include prison staff officer & OCBC Tampines admin staff

The evening update.

January 16, 2021, 11:58 PM

MOH tightening border restrictions to manage imported cases from Jan. 18, 2021

New requirements include a longer isolation period for those arriving from the UK and South Africa.

January 16, 2021, 10:45 PM

10 cats looking for forever homes in S'pore, breeds include Scottish Fold, American Curl, & Munchkin

Potential adopters will have to meet stringent criteria, however.

January 16, 2021, 10:38 PM

MOE says it did not stop transgender student from hormonal treatment following viral Reddit post

The student, her parents, and the doctor had agreed that she would start hormonal treatment when she turned 18. 

January 16, 2021, 08:12 PM

S'pore company launches pineapple tarts etched with 4D numbers & no pineapple

Got buy got hope.

January 16, 2021, 07:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.