S$1,000 fine & 30-day booking suspension for Cherryloft resorts over 19-people gathering

The Cherryloft Resorts and Hotels has been ordered to suspend its bookings for 30 days, from Jan. 17 to Feb. 15, as a result of a gathering involving 19 people in two adjoining units, according to a press release by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

The Pasir Ris resort at 159 Jalan Loyang Besar, which also holds a hotel licence, was found to have breached multiple safe-management measures.

Hence, the resort will not be allowed to accept new bookings for the period of the suspension. However, it can still fulfil any existing booking that were made before Jan. 17.

A composition fine of S$1,000 was also issued to the resort.

S$300 fine issued to each person in the gathering

The press release further stated that the gathering was discovered on Jan. 15, during a joint operation by STB and the police.

All 19 people in the gathering were each issued a fine of S$300 for breaching the maximum permissible group size of eight under Phase 3 restrictions.

In addition STB enforcement officers also found that the resort had failed to conduct temperature checks at its entrance and ensure that guests had performed the SafeEntry check-ins for contact tracing.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations, every visitor entering a hotel must be screened, with their temperature taken, before they enter the premises.

Hotel are also also required to ban gatherings of more than eight individuals in any guest rooms or adjoining guest rooms, unless the gathering wholly consists of individuals from the same household.

The STB Director of Hotel & Sector Manpower, Tan Yen Nee, said:

"Hotel operators and members of the public are required to strictly observe prevailing safe management measures at all times during their hotel stays, such as ensuring that group sizes do not exceed the permissible limit. We take a serious view of any lapse in safe management measures, and will not hesitate to take enforcement action for non-compliance."

Possible penalties

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act passed in Parliament on Apr. 7, first-time offenders face either a fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

Meanwhile, repeat offenders may face a fine of up to S$20,000, imprisonment of up to twelve months, or both.

As for businesses that do not comply with the government’s safe management measures, they may also be ineligible for government grants, loans, tax rebates and other assistance.

