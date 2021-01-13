Pasir Ris chalet units for lease from S$1,300 per month with swimming pool, free wi-fi & BBQ pit

A chalet is typically used for short-term stays like birthday parties, barbeque parties, and anniversaries.

But now it seems that you can consider staying in a chalet for an extended period of time.

Chalet units for rent

Units in CherryLoft Resorts, a chalet resort located in Pasir Ris, is currently available for rent.

According to the Facebook post by property agent Willem Ham, it is conveniently located near Tampines and Loyang industrial parks.

Work permit holders would not face issues registering the CherryLoft Resorts as an address.

Speaking to Mothership, Ham confirmed that Singaporeans can rent the units as well.

From S$1,300 per month

There are two types of units that are available for rent:

Studio room: Rent starts from S$1,300 per month and can house a maximum of three pax.

per month and can house a maximum of three pax. Duplex room: Rent starts from S$1,600 per month and can house a maximum of four pax.

While a lease period of one or two years is available, shorter leases are also possible.

Here's a look at the different units available.

Studio room

Duplex room

Fully-furnished rooms

The rooms are said to be fully-furnished with air-conditioning, single beds, an en-suite bathroom as well as a television.

Tenants can get complimentary wi-fi as well as access to the washing machines.

Amenities available include a mini mart, 24 hour reception, and a swimming pool.

However, the property agent shared that tenants will have to register before using the pool as part of the resort's safe management measures.

While there is no kitchen in the rooms, an induction cooker for light cooking will be allowed.

The property agent also added that the barbeque pits can be used "every day".

Chalets still available for booking

While the rooms are available immediately, it seems like the CherryLoft Resorts can still be booked for casual stays via their website.

The standard rate for a one-night stay in a Studio room starts from S$158.

Top image from CherryLoft's website and Willem Ham's Facebook page.

