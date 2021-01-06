Back

Mediacorp actor Chen Shucheng's bubble tea shop closes down after 3 months

Meme Xpress has not mentioned anything about the closure on social media.

Karen Lui | January 06, 2021, 06:37 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2021

16 January 2021 - 16 January 2021

Online

As Ocean Seafood's ambassador for the past 12 years, Mediacorp artiste Chen Shucheng is no stranger to the F&B scene.

Meme Xpress, a bubble tea franchise from Malaysia, is one of Chen's many F&B projects, and also the actor's rare foray outside of Chinese cuisine.

The Toa Payoh store, however, has closed after just three months of operations.

According to 8 Days, Chen, who has a "small stake" in the business, declined to comment on the closure.

Calling it an "internal decision," he disclosed that shareholders are still discussing the matter, and that he will be updated about the situation at a shareholders meeting.

Meme Xpress has not mentioned anything about the closure on its social media platforms at time of writing.

Instead, the brand announced the opening of a new outlet in Bukit Batok on Jan. 1, 2021.

Unlike the Toa Payoh outlet, Chen is notably absent from both online and offline promotions of the new Bukit Batok outlet.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @memexpress_sg

Photo via Meme Xpress

As it is, Asiaone reported that the Bukit Batok outlet is under a different franchise owner that is unrelated to Chen and Ocean Seafood.

The company also said that they are looking to open more Meme Xpress outlets in Singapore.

Opened in Sep. 2020

On Sep. 20, 2020, the takeaway bubble tea kiosk opened to much fanfare in Toa Payoh Central with snaking queues and a guest appearance from Chen himself.

Photo via Meme Xpress

In addition to fruity teas and smoothies, Meme Xpress also serves fruity yogurt drinks and cheese foam-topped beverages.

They use tea leaves harvested from a plantation at Taiwan’s Sun Moon Lake and house-made yogurt.

Drinks are available in two sizes —  500ml (regular) and 360ml (mini). Popular drinks include the Peach Yogurt Fruity (S$4.80) and Strawberry Yogurt Tea (S$4.00).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by F0od Lover😋 (@fatpigdiary)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Victor Lim (@victorl0)

Other F&B projects

Chen also a co-owner of Legendary Vegetarian, a chain of food court vegetarian stalls with outlets in Hougang and Woodlands.

Although Chen dabbled in other F&B businesses, those did not survive — the actor shuttered his kopitiam stall The Chinese Kitchen: Taste of Taiwan in 2019 and Teochew City, his Chinese restaurant in 2020.

The Meme Xpress venture is in collaboration with the same folks behind Teochew City and Ocean Seafood, 8 Days noted.

Come follow us on IG!

Top photos by taii.ramen/IG, Meme Xpress.

Smoking to be banned from all hawker centres: Grace Fu

87 out of 114 hawker centres in Singapore are currently smoke-free.

January 06, 2021, 06:20 PM

Teo Heng KTV applies for pilot reopening to allow customers to sing in pairs

No alcohol allowed.

January 06, 2021, 06:14 PM

20-year-old SP grad who got his first laptop at 17 is now founder & CEO of cybersecurity organisation

Cybersecurity is more than just using anti-virus.

January 06, 2021, 06:00 PM

MP Louis Ng steps down as CEO of Acres after 20 years

He promises to continue to speak up for animals.

January 06, 2021, 05:56 PM

Maskless man hurls vulgarities at Yishun supermart employee over alcohol exchange dispute

Tipping point.

January 06, 2021, 05:47 PM

WHO chief 'very disappointed' China denied entry to team studying Covid-19 origins

China said previously it would cooperate fully with WHO on its work.

January 06, 2021, 05:44 PM

Ex-finance chief in China sentenced to death for corruption & bribery

Death sentences are rarely meted out for corruption in China.

January 06, 2021, 05:42 PM

New Korean cafe at AMK centre sells corndogs, ddeokbokki & flakey croffles (croissant waffles)

Crofflesssss.

January 06, 2021, 05:34 PM

Nicole Seah new Youth Wing President, Leon Perera Media Team Head & Gerald Giam new Policy Head: WP

New roles.

January 06, 2021, 05:27 PM

2,243 reported cases of sexual assault from 2017 to 2019 involved friends: Shanmugam

There were 6,988 reported cases of sexual assault in Singapore from 2017 and 2019.

January 06, 2021, 05:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.