Back

S$5.80 per carton for Pokka, Yeo's & Marigold packet drinks at Yishun warehouse

Sale.

Lean Jinghui | January 26, 2021, 01:06 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

With Chinese New Year around the corner, many food distributors are holding mega sales.

United Achieva Distributors Pte Ltd, is selling cartons of packet drinks, with 24 packets each, at just S$5.80 per carton.

According to their Facebook post, the special promo is going for all flavours from major brands Pokka, Marigold, and Yeo's, excluding Bandung, and Justea.

The warehouse is located at a Yishun warehouse, 2 Yishun Industrial Street 1, Northpoint Bizhub.

Image via United Achieva Distributors Pte Ltd

Special promo

Currently, it seems to be one of the cheapest deals available in S'pore.

For comparison, the average carton of packet drinks in NTUC typically costs about S$6.45 to S$8.50, so this deal should save you some moolah.

If you're not keen on packet drinks, there's also F&N cartons and 100plus to choose from, going at S$9.80 and S$11.80 respectively.

Delivery available

Free delivery is available to the following areas, with the following minimum spend:

  • Yishun & Sembawang - Minimum spend $80

  • Admiralty, Woodlands, Marsiling - Minimum spend $90

If you're keen on delivering to other areas, you can also contact them on Whatsapp at 82992628, or PM on Facebook for more details. 

Huat ah.

Information

Address: 2 Yishun Industrial Street 1, Northpoint Bizhub #01-20, Singapore 768159

Operating hours: Mon-Sun, 7am-10.30pm

Top image via United Achieva Distributors Pte Ltd

M'sian singer who promoted skin-whitening product for 'sunburnt' skin apologises

He said the music video was meant to talk about "sunburn", and not meant to have any racial element to it.

January 26, 2021, 01:44 PM

Lawrence Wong: It may take 4 to 5 years before Covid-19 pandemic ends

Might take a while.

January 26, 2021, 01:12 PM

Loud boom heard in Bali suspected to have been caused by exploding meteor

A minor earthquake was also detected.

January 26, 2021, 01:06 PM

Original Rasa Sayang Western Food stall at AMK S-11 reopens at Blk 347, 3 minutes away from previous location

It's back for real.

January 26, 2021, 12:33 PM

In societies everywhere, merit has become narrowly defined by academic abilities: Lawrence Wong

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

January 26, 2021, 11:39 AM

S'pore Zoo welcomes male lion cub 'Simba', only son of 20-year-old lion 'Mufasa'

The new king has arrived.

January 26, 2021, 11:38 AM

McDonald's S'pore bringing back Prosperity Burger, Twister Fries & more from Jan. 28

Chinese New Year.

January 26, 2021, 11:18 AM

PM Lee sends condolences to mum killed in Jurong accident having met her twice before

He sent the family a personal letter paying tribute to the late balloon sculptor.

January 26, 2021, 04:06 AM

No new locations visited by Covid-19 cases, 44 imported cases on Jan. 25

There have been 59,352 Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore.

January 25, 2021, 11:08 PM

Egg tarts flecked with 22-carat gold flakes available at Joy Luck Teahouse S'pore

Bling.

January 25, 2021, 10:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.