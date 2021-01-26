S$5.80 per carton for Pokka, Yeo's & Marigold packet drinks at Yishun warehouse

With Chinese New Year around the corner, many food distributors are holding mega sales.

United Achieva Distributors Pte Ltd, is selling cartons of packet drinks, with 24 packets each, at just S$5.80 per carton.

According to their Facebook post, the special promo is going for all flavours from major brands Pokka, Marigold, and Yeo's, excluding Bandung, and Justea.

The warehouse is located at a Yishun warehouse, 2 Yishun Industrial Street 1, Northpoint Bizhub.

Special promo

Currently, it seems to be one of the cheapest deals available in S'pore.

For comparison, the average carton of packet drinks in NTUC typically costs about S$6.45 to S$8.50, so this deal should save you some moolah.

If you're not keen on packet drinks, there's also F&N cartons and 100plus to choose from, going at S$9.80 and S$11.80 respectively.

Delivery available

Free delivery is available to the following areas, with the following minimum spend:

Yishun & Sembawang - Minimum spend $80

Admiralty, Woodlands, Marsiling - Minimum spend $90

If you're keen on delivering to other areas, you can also contact them on Whatsapp at 82992628, or PM on Facebook for more details.

Huat ah.

Information

Address: 2 Yishun Industrial Street 1, Northpoint Bizhub #01-20, Singapore 768159

Operating hours: Mon-Sun, 7am-10.30pm

Top image via United Achieva Distributors Pte Ltd