Back

CEO of British company tried paying all employees the same salary, experiment failed after 1 year

The company adopted an open salary policy in the end.

Siti Hawa | January 31, 2021, 01:17 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Calvin Benton, who set up a psychotherapy company called Spill, thought that paying his employees the same salary would bring harmony to the team.

But he was forced to scrap this model of pay after a year.

The story, which was published as part of BBC's "CEO Secrets" series, detailed Benton's challenges with the scheme, and why he eventually did away with it.

Equal salary of £36,000 a year

Two and a half years ago, Benton founded Spill, which offers counselling and therapy to employees of companies.

BBC reported that when he founded the company, Benton made the decision to pay himself and his colleagues an equal salary.

There were five people in the company at that time, and everyone was "pretty much contributing the same".

Hence, everyone was paid the same amount of money regardless of experience and role.

The amount they decided on was £36,000 (S$65,575) a year for everyone as they had calculated that it was a decent living wage for London.

Problems faced following company's expansion

As the company expanded, and as they tried to hire staff such as software developers and salespersons, Benton shared that he soon ran into problems.

Benton told BBC that software developers are usually very in-demand, so they typically have higher salaries. The company also struggled to attract senior talent for the software role.

As for the salespeople, they are usually paid on commission so the equal-pay model was unsuitable for their role as well.

As the team grew, Benton also noted that the equal pay system began to cause conflict as some team members worked longer hours and felt that they were contributing more than others.

Equal pay system scrapped

After a year, Benton decided to pull the plug on the equal pay scheme following pressure from his staff, replacing it with a traditional structure of pay grades based on seniority in the company and technical expertise.

The company also takes an open salary policy approach, where everyone's salary level is made known.

While Benton expressed disappointment that the scheme failed, he admitted that "sometimes traditional practices are there for a reason".

You can read the full story here.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Annie via Unsplash

These S'pore volunteers are working to give rental HDB blocks S$3-a-month WiFi access

The WiFi project is part of a wider strategy of digital inclusion, which also includes free refurbished laptops & community education.

January 31, 2021, 11:49 AM

S'pore cancer patient told to remove 3 foster dogs from rented HDB unit or face eviction

According to HDB regulations, pet owners are not allowed to have more than one dog in a HDB flat.

January 31, 2021, 11:00 AM

Migrant worker in S'pore shows his struggles surviving on S$450 salary in short film

Glimpse into the choices that a migrant worker has to make.

January 31, 2021, 11:00 AM

Least to most painful types of ear piercings, ranked by a S'porean with 9 piercings in her ears

On a scale of 'not very pain' to 'nearly cried'.

January 31, 2021, 09:44 AM

Li Chuan fishball & cuttlefish ball recalled after pork DNA allegedly found in products: Muis

With help from Brunei.

January 31, 2021, 01:14 AM

Canberra Plaza clarifies 'tomb stone'-looking CNY zodiac signboards, says decorations were incomplete

Added some paper fans and firecrackers.

January 30, 2021, 11:54 PM

All 3 new Covid-19 locally-transmitted cases did not seek medical attention when first experiencing symptoms

Seek medical attention immediately if you are feeling unwell.

January 30, 2021, 11:20 PM

3 new community cases in S'pore all unlinked: Yishun coffee shop cleaner, home maker & aviation screening officer

All did not seek medical attention immediately.

January 30, 2021, 11:07 PM

Channel 8 actress Huang Biren says Xie Shaoguang is her benefactor & misses him very much

One of the best Singaporean actors.

January 30, 2021, 08:34 PM

You can now move your WhatsApp chat history to Telegram. Here's how.

Easy.

January 30, 2021, 07:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.