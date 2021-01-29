Cat writhes & jerks uncontrollably after it was run over by Honda Vezel at Katong

Footage of a cat writhing in distress after it was involved in a hit-and-run accident was recently uploaded on Facebook by ROADS.sg.

The incident happened along Koon Seng Road in Katong. According to the Facebook page, a Honda Vezel ran over the cat on January 28 at 7:28pm.

In the video, the cat can be seen writhing and jerking uncontrollably after it was run over.

The incident was recorded by dashcam belonging to a car behind the Honda Vezel.

The cat was subsequently picked up off the road and brought to a veterinarian, where it was declared dead.

Here's the Facebook post.

Be warned though that this footage might be distressing to some readers.

According to comments on the post, the cat might have been in the Honda Vezel driver's blind spot, and this could have been an unintended misfortune.

The Road Traffic Act was updated in 2019 to cover all animals that are involved in traffic accidents.

Motorists are obliged to move the animal or its carcass to the side of the road, should it be causing a road obstruction, and to contact its owner or the Police if they're able to ascertain that the animal belongs to an owner.

Previously, the Act — enacted in 1963 — defined an animal as "any horse, cattle, ass, mule, sheep, pig, goat or dog" and required all motorists to stop and help these animals if they knocked them down.

Top images via ROADS.sg