Back

Cat in Hawaiian shirt spotted chilling in Tampines, owner sought

Commenters were split over whether the shirt was cute or dangerous.

Andrew Koay | January 18, 2021, 08:23 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Even though we have now well and truly left 2020's festivities behind, it seems one cat in Singapore is determined not to let go of the holiday vibes.

In a Jan. 18 post on the Singapore Missing Cats Facebook group, a man appealed to that cat's owners, saying he had found the feline at Tampines Street 45.

He attached a picture of the cat, its ginger fur largely covered by the blue Hawaiian shirt it was wearing.

Cute or dangerous?

The post has since garnered over 600 shares, presumably due in part to how cute (and absurd) it is to see a cat that would look more at home in a Bali beach bar rather than the Singapore heartlands.

This sentiment was echoed by commenters:

Comments on the post which describe the cat as adorable. Comments on the post which describe the cat as adorable.

However others warned that clothing the cat could be potentially dangerous:

Comments on the post warning that clothing the cat could be dangerous. Comments on the post warning that clothing the cat could be dangerous. Comments on the post warning that clothing the cat could be dangerous.

The man who posted the photo seemed to agree with those who were worried for the cat.

He replied in the comment section that he had attempted to undress the feline, but was stopped by its constant hissing.

Eventually he managed to undo its top button.

Should cats be clothed?

A quick Google search shows that opinion is split on whether cats — or any animal — should be clothed.

Some embrace it for how adorable it seems to make their pets, or how it can help to curb bad habits that pets may have such as scratching or plucking their fur.

Others wrote that adding a layer of clothing over an animal's fur could cause it to overheat or cause the pet some level of discomfort.

Top image from Google Maps and Keith Shadowz via Singapore Missing Cats Facebook group

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Erratic waves crash onto Changi beach as strong mighty winds aid swell

More power.

January 19, 2021, 12:11 PM

24 stalls instead of 60+ stalls at Takashimaya's CNY fair 2021

Thanks to Covid-19.

January 19, 2021, 11:58 AM

8-year-old girl's glasses shatter into eye & face after GrabFood cyclist hits her at Bukit Batok

The GrabFood rider apparently cried after he hit the girl.

January 19, 2021, 11:51 AM

Jay Chou's luxurious Tamsui house with 6 living rooms, 5 bathrooms & personal lift on sale for S$2.7M

Fancy living like the Mandopop king?

January 19, 2021, 11:49 AM

Ulu Pandan MP Christopher de Souza files motion in Parliament on preserving Dover Forest

There have been previous calls to conserve the space by converting it into a nature park.

January 19, 2021, 11:30 AM

Lion dances not allowed at S'pore coffee shops, food centres, markets & homes this Year of the Ox

Due to Covid-19.

January 19, 2021, 03:25 AM

Lot One & Sembawang Shopping Centre among new locations visited by Covid-19 cases

Today's update in full.

January 18, 2021, 11:10 PM

Indonesia gives Covid-19 vaccines to celebrities to convince public of safety

The policy came under fire when a celebrity who got inoculated first appeared to flout safety measures hours later.

January 18, 2021, 09:06 PM

2 people in UK fined for driving over 100km to get McDonald's amid lockdown

Not essential travel.

January 18, 2021, 09:01 PM

Rape & murder of Winnifred Teo, 18, in 1985 still unsolved after her body found at Holland Road 36 years ago

The case shocked Singapore and made schools warn students about travelling alone.

January 18, 2021, 07:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.