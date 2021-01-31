Back

Community cat leaves special 'gift' for S'pore family, turns out to be someone's missing pet parrot

D:

Tanya Ong | January 31, 2021, 05:18 PM

Community cats can be a really endearing bunch when you get to know them better.

Some extra-friendly ones might even bring you gifts.

Discovering a parrot at his doorstep

Twitter user @xantitoxic recently shared an experience with a community cat who left them a gift at their doorstep.

The gift in question? A parrot, which turned out to be someone's pet.

The incident was documented in a short Twitter video:

Speaking to Mothership, @xantitoxic was initially "shocked" by the bird at their doorstep, but noted that it was normal for the cat to bring them gifts.

Photo courtesy of @xantitoxic.

The cat has been around the neighbourhood for a few years, with several residents sometimes feeding and caring for it. To show its love, the cat has often left them 'gifts' such as lizards and rats.

xantitoxic/Twitter

This time, however, the "gift" in question was a little different.

"I realised there was a ring on the parrot's foot. I knew that it has got to be someone's parrot!" The Twitter user told us.

xantitoxic/Twitter

A better look at the parrot:

Photo courtesy of @xantitoxic.

Turns out it was someone's pet parrot

Xantitoxic then recalled seeing a poster plastered at the lift lobby regarding a pet parrot that has been missing since Jan. 25.

"I went to check it and I was right!"

xantitoxic/Twitter

The owner of the parrot was informed of what had happened.

During the phone call, the person sounded to be "devastated but composed", @xantitoxic said. The parrot apparently belonged to their son.

A helper from the parrot owner's family later came to retrieve the bird's remains.

Top photo from Xantitoxic/Twitter.

