Casuarina Curry holding workshop on flipping prata at MacPherson Road outlet

Flip prata like a pro.

Belmont Lay | January 23, 2021, 02:42 PM

Casuarina Curry at MacPherson Road is holding a workshop for people in Singapore to flip prata.

Why?

The course aims to teach participants how to make prata from scratch.

Who can join?

Participants can form a group of eight pax to sign up for the two-hour course.

The cost is S$25 per pax.

The course includes free-flow of special pratas, one hot drink, and a certificate of participation.

It is suitable for office workers who want to use their hands to make something because white collared work is bringing them down.

Also suitable for blue collared workers who are already adept at using their hands.

Non-politicians can join too.

The workshops are held on weekdays.

What will the course cover?

The course aims to teach participants how to make prata from scratch.

There will be a dough-making explanation, as well as a prata-flipping demonstration, and hands on flipping.

Sign up here.

