Casio S'pore launching Baby-G x Pokémon watch in a Poké Ball by early Mar. 2021

Pokémon fans will be excited to know that Casio has released yet another electrifying watch.

Baby-G and Pokémon have collaborated to launch a Pikachu-themed watch.

Pikachu-inspired watch

Here's what it looks like:

The analog-digital watch's band features a female Pikachu with a heart-shaped tail.

The hour and minute hands are also reminiscent of Pikachu's face. The watch itself sports an outdoor theme with subtle camo prints.

Comes in a Poké Ball

The watch also comes in a container that resembles a Poké Ball:

It will be launched between end-Feb. to the beginning of Mar. 2021 at all G-Shock stores.

You can Keep a lookout for the announcement of the price and the watch's arrival on Baby-G Singapore's Facebook and Instagram page.

Top photos courtesy of Baby-G