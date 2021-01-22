Casio S'pore launching Baby-G x Pokémon watch in a Poké Ball by early Mar. 2021

Pokémon fans will be excited to know that Casio has released yet another electrifying watch.
Baby-G and Pokémon have collaborated to launch a Pikachu-themed watch.
Pikachu-inspired watch
Here's what it looks like:
The analog-digital watch's band features a female Pikachu with a heart-shaped tail.
The hour and minute hands are also reminiscent of Pikachu's face. The watch itself sports an outdoor theme with subtle camo prints.
Comes in a Poké Ball
The watch also comes in a container that resembles a Poké Ball:
It will be launched between end-Feb. to the beginning of Mar. 2021 at all G-Shock stores.
You can Keep a lookout for the announcement of the price and the watch's arrival on Baby-G Singapore's Facebook and Instagram page.
Top photos courtesy of Baby-G
