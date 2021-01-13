Back

Lorry driver, 69, arrested for careless driving after hitting pedestrian at Yuan Ching Road

Police investigations are ongoing.

Syahindah Ishak | January 13, 2021, 04:46 PM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

Online (Click on image)

A 69-year-old male lorry driver was arrested after he hit a female pedestrian at the junction of Yuan Ching Road and Yung Kuang Road.

Allegedly sped off

According to Singapore Uncensored, the driver had allegedly sped off after hitting the pedestrian.

Photos of the incident were circulated online.

Photo from Singapore Uncensored.

Photo from Singapore Uncensored.

Driver arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said that they were alerted to the accident at 8:28pm on Tuesday (Jan. 12).

The 52-year-old female pedestrian was unconscious when was she conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Police added that the 69-year-old male lorry driver was arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt.

Investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that they received a call for assistance at about 8:30pm that day.

The SCDF also confirmed that they conveyed one person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Top images via Singapore Uncensored.

38 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Jan. 13, 2021, includes 1 dorm case

The latest update.

January 13, 2021, 03:38 PM

New shop at Arab St sells Dutch Stroopwafels, pandan chiffon bubble tea & more

Ice Kacang bubble tea is now a thing.

January 13, 2021, 03:32 PM

Prices of vegetables up 100% at S'pore wet markets due to heavy rain

Vegetables can't grow properly or can't be delivered here.

January 13, 2021, 03:14 PM

Japanese fans of 7-11 banana milk drink unhappy with 'camouflage packaging'

Slightly less bang for your buck.

January 13, 2021, 02:59 PM

Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine shows 50.38% efficacy in Brazil trial

Trials of the vaccine in other countries have also reported different efficacy rates.

January 13, 2021, 02:30 PM

Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar 2021 cancelled because of Covid-19

There will be an online bazaar.

January 13, 2021, 01:38 PM

Pasir Ris chalet units for lease from S$1,300 per month with swimming pool, free wi-fi & BBQ pit

Cool.

January 13, 2021, 12:38 PM

25 million new users join Telegram in 72 hours thanks to new WhatsApp privacy terms

It now has 500 million active users.

January 13, 2021, 12:36 PM

Buy S'pore Flyer tickets for migrant workers with your SingapoRediscovers vouchers

One way to give back.

January 13, 2021, 12:26 PM

19 people charged with feeding wild boars at Lorong Halus, first-time offenders can be fined up to S$5,000

This is the first time so many individuals have been brought to court since the Wildlife Act came into effect in June 2020.

January 13, 2021, 11:53 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.