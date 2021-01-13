Lorry driver, 69, arrested for careless driving after hitting pedestrian at Yuan Ching Road

A 69-year-old male lorry driver was arrested after he hit a female pedestrian at the junction of Yuan Ching Road and Yung Kuang Road.

Allegedly sped off

According to Singapore Uncensored, the driver had allegedly sped off after hitting the pedestrian.

Photos of the incident were circulated online.

Driver arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said that they were alerted to the accident at 8:28pm on Tuesday (Jan. 12).

The 52-year-old female pedestrian was unconscious when was she conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Police added that the 69-year-old male lorry driver was arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt.

Investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that they received a call for assistance at about 8:30pm that day.

The SCDF also confirmed that they conveyed one person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

