Back

Angry driver in S'pore chases after own car as he forgets to brake during road rage incident

Car be like, 'Kthxbye it 2021 AI and whatnot I'm so done'.

Belmont Lay | January 02, 2021, 05:48 AM

Events

Jurong Lake Gardens Light Up

18 December 2020 - 03 January 2021

Jurong Lake Gardens

A road rage incident in Singapore went from angry to funny in under 3 seconds and has been uploaded on Facebook.

The clip, shot at Havelock Road, showed a man alighting from his blue Mazda CX-5 in a huff and mouthing off, before having to turn tail and chase after his vehicle, which moved off without him inside.

Why did car leave on its own?

The exact cause of the car taking off without any driver inside is not known, but it is possible that the gear stick could have been left in "Drive" mode instead of "Neutral" or "Park", and the handbrake might not have been fully engaged.

By the time the driver hopped back into the driver's seat and engaged the brake, the motorist he was going to confront started to move ahead, as seen from the dashboard camera footage.

Repeat performance

Despite or because of the faux pas, the enraged driver eventually managed to confront the other motorist, a near repeat performance that was also caught on video.

It appeared that after the first confrontation failed, both cars turned into Saiboo Street, where the enraged driver repeated his antics of getting out of the car, gesticulating, and mouthing off, as he approached the motorist behind him.

This time, he did it successfully without his car making a run for it on its own.

Workers' Party Sengkang GRC MP Raeesah Khan gives birth to second child

Her baby is named "Ayla".

January 02, 2021, 05:18 AM

You shouldn't be alarmed by the 'flooding' at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park on Jan. 1, 2021

It was built for precisely this purpose.

January 02, 2021, 02:51 AM

Tang Plaza, Takashimaya, Bedok Mall visited by infectious Covid-19 cases in Dec. 2020

Take note.

January 01, 2021, 11:24 PM

Mandarin Orchard to open on Jan. 2, 2021 as no ongoing Covid-19 transmission found: MOH

The hotel premises have been thoroughly disinfected, presenting no risk of transmission to guests.

January 01, 2021, 11:22 PM

1 unlinked case who tested positive for Covid-19 after SHN among locally-transmitted cases in S'pore on Jan. 1

Latest.

January 01, 2021, 11:17 PM

M'sia extends movement control order restrictions for another 3 months as Covid-19 rages on

The country reported a record high of 2,525 Covid-19 cases on Dec. 31, 2020.

January 01, 2021, 07:24 PM

Xing Fu Tang launches lactose-free milk option for Fresh Milk & Dalgona drinks

At no extra cost.

January 01, 2021, 07:20 PM

SCDF officers rescue drivers stuck on flooded road at Pasir Ris Farmway on rainy New Year's Day

Drive safe.

January 01, 2021, 06:42 PM

Jaywalker in S'pore doesn't check blind spot, gets rammed by oncoming lorry

Oh no.

January 01, 2021, 06:31 PM

14-month-old baby Rayyan with rare genetic disorder dies

He was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy when he was 13 months old.

January 01, 2021, 06:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.