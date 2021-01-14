Canadian couple fined S$1,600 after wife found 'walking' husband on leash during Covid-19 curfew

On Jan. 9, a Canadian couple in the town of Sherbrooke, Quebec province, was fined CA$1,546 (S$1,616) for breaking a provincial Covid-19 curfew, after they were caught by the police for taking a walk.

Specifically, the woman was found to be walking her husband on a leash, the BBC reported.

Told the police that she was "walking her dog"

When questioned by the police, the woman reportedly replied that she was "walking her dog."

Under curfew rules, people are not allowed to be outside their homes from 8pm to 5am the next day.

Walking a dog is one of the few exceptions to the rule, Canadian media CTV News reported.

The couple was spotted at about 9pm by the police.

A Sherbrooke police staff, Isabelle Gendron, added that the couple "did not co-operate with the police at all" and that the woman in particular was "testing us," AFP further reported.

Despite being fined, the woman told the police that she would return to the streets every night during the curfew.

Curfew to last for four weeks

The curfew will last for four weeks across Quebec, with 740 tickets having been issued thus far for curfew violation.

On Jan. 13, the province reported 2,071 new cases of Covid-19 and 35 more deaths, according to CBC.

The province also has more than 1,500 people in hospital.

As for nationwide cases, Canada has reported 234,695 cases and 8,815 deaths since the pandemic began.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Pixabay