Brotherbird cafe reopens at Bali Lane with fried croissants with soft serve

After a one-year hiatus, Brotherbird's dine-in space has reopened at Bali Lane.
For the uninitiated, the cafe is famous for their mochi donuts with soft serve, which they have resumed serving.
Co-founder KC tells us that the coffee bar is up and running, and that there is a new savoury menu where one can get classics like eggs benedict (S$21), smashed avocado toast (S$18), and breakfast plate (S$25).
Although what caught our eye was the chicken stew and croissant (S$21):
The kitchen has also started producing homemade sourdough for their brunch items, KC adds.
Another highlight is the fried croissant with soft serve (S$15), which consists of a deep fried croissant coated with sugar, soft serve, crumbs, and crackers.
In addition to the menu revamp, the space has also been given a makeover with more seats.
Details
Address: Brotherbird Coffeehouse, 32 Bali Lane, S189868
Opening Hours (tentative):
Wednesday to Sunday, 10am - 6pm
Closed on Monday and Tuesday
Top image via Brotherbird Coffeehouse
