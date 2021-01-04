Back

Brotherbird cafe reopens at Bali Lane with fried croissants with soft serve

Expect queues.

Mandy How | January 04, 2021, 02:52 PM

After a one-year hiatus, Brotherbird's dine-in space has reopened at Bali Lane.

For the uninitiated, the cafe is famous for their mochi donuts with soft serve, which they have resumed serving.

Co-founder KC tells us that the coffee bar is up and running, and that there is a new savoury menu where one can get classics like eggs benedict (S$21), smashed avocado toast (S$18), and breakfast plate (S$25).

Although what caught our eye was the chicken stew and croissant (S$21):

The kitchen has also started producing homemade sourdough for their brunch items, KC adds.

Photo via Brotherbird Coffeehouse

Another highlight is the fried croissant with soft serve (S$15), which consists of a deep fried croissant coated with sugar, soft serve, crumbs, and crackers.

Photo via Brotherbird Coffeehouse

In addition to the menu revamp, the space has also been given a makeover with more seats.

Details

Address: Brotherbird Coffeehouse, 32 Bali Lane, S189868

Opening Hours (tentative):

Wednesday to Sunday, 10am - 6pm

Closed on Monday and Tuesday

Top image via Brotherbird Coffeehouse

