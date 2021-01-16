Back

S'pore company launches pineapple tarts etched with 4D numbers & no pineapple

Got buy got hope.

Mandy How | January 16, 2021, 07:01 PM

BoTart is back at it for the upcoming Chinese New Year.

The homegrown company was established in 2019 to sell pineapple tarts without pineapples.

For 2021, its founders have come up with a new item: pineapple tarts without pineapple, but with 4D numbers instead.

Photo via BoTart

Photo via BoTart

Photo via BoTart

Every bottle of the Pineapple-less Money Tarts costs S$20.80.

A single number is etched on the buttery crusts of four tarts, giving you four numbers and a chance at a new life.

However, the arrangement of these numbers is up to you, so we guess iBet is your best bet, as it allows you to buy all permutations of a four-digit number.

The Pineapple-less Money Tarts join two other products in their CNY line-up:

  • Sea Salt Milk Caramel Glazed Tarts, also a new product in 2021

  • Pineapple Glazed Tarts

Photo via BoTart

Photo via BoTart

Prices and how to order

Here are the prices for all products:

Photo via BoTart

Buyers can get 10 per cent off from now till Feb. 1, 2021.

Right now, however, the store is running a 20 per cent off instead, as an early bird promotion. It is not stated when this promotion will end.

Photo via BoTart

To purchase the tarts, place your order at BoTart's website and select your date of delivery/collection.

Self-collection is free, while delivery fees depend on your purchase amount.

Photo via BoTart

Those who opt for self-collection can do so at Caffe Pralet (17 Eng Hoon St, #01-04 Eng Hoon Mansions, Singapore 169767), which is open on Mon. to Sat. from 11:30AM to 7:30PM, and on Sun. from 11:30AM to 4:30PM.

Top image via BoTart

