Biden administration may meet with Chinese officials in S'pore at World Economic Forum 2021

[Editor's note]: The headline in a previous version of this article erroneously stated that Joe Biden and Xi Jinping may be meeting in Davos. The article has been edited to reflect accurately the nature and details of the WEF meeting, that it is the Biden administration who may be meeting with Chinese officials, and not Biden and Xi themselves.

The Biden administration and China may meet at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) summit in Singapore in May this year, the WEF president said on Jan. 29, reported Reuters.

The "Davos" summit, which is normally held in the Swiss alpine town of Davos, has been shifted to Singapore over concerns about the spread of Covid-19 in Europe.

The event will be an in-person meeting, which will bring together leaders to focus on shaping solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.

The WEF was initially scheduled to take place from May 13 to 16, but has been postponed to May 25 to 28.

U.S.-China relationship should be key strategic priority for Biden administration: PM Lee

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong spoke in a virtual address hosted by WEF president Børge Brende on Jan. 29.

In his address, PM Lee said that U.S.-China ties remains "the most important bilateral relationship for the world in the years ahead".

"The new U.S. administration is an opportunity to steer the relationship towards safer waters, amid President Biden's many urgent preoccupations. The U.S.-China relationship should become a key strategic priority," PM Lee said.

