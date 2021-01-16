Back

S'pore teen arrested for riding bicycle into girl, 8, on footpath, causing grievous hurt

If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to two years, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

Fasiha Nazren | January 16, 2021, 06:10 PM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

Online (Click on image)

An 18-year-old teenager was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of negligent act causing grievous hurt.

Eight-year-old girl hit by bicycle

According to the Singapore Police Force, an eight-year-old girl on a footpath was hit by the teenager, who was riding a bicycle in the opposite direction.

The police received a report on Jan. 15, 2021 at about 2:20pm.

The incident happened along Bukit Batok Street 52.

The victim was conveyed to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The offence of negligent act causing grievous hurt under Section 338(b) of the Penal Code carries a jail term of up to two years, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

Top image from Google Maps street view and Unsplash.

Number of potholes in last 2 weeks double 2020's monthly average, LTA aims to fix defects ASAP

Numerous potholes have appeared amid the last two weeks of extremely wet weather.

January 16, 2021, 06:31 PM

Political party reps witness destruction of GE2020 ballot papers & other documents

Contents of the ballot boxes must be destroyed six months after the election, unless otherwise directed by Order of the President.

January 16, 2021, 06:18 PM

Why parents who did well in S'pore's education system are homeschooling their children now

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

January 16, 2021, 04:55 PM

Lane-splitting motorcyclist smacks side mirror off car that filtered into small space

Power play.

January 16, 2021, 04:32 PM

S$8.20 unagi bowls at JCube's Donki food court in 1-for-1 deal till Jan. 17, 2021

Oishi.

January 16, 2021, 04:22 PM

24 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 16, including 4 in the community

Further updates will be shared by MOH in the evening.

January 16, 2021, 04:11 PM

Shaw Theatres at Nex to re-open April 2021 with 'Black Widow' & 'A Quiet Place Part II'

Your ducts don't fall, they crash around me.

January 16, 2021, 03:07 PM

LiHO brings back Korean strawberry series including strawberry cheesecake drink from Jan. 16, 2021

Not just for the strawberry generation.

January 16, 2021, 02:14 PM

11,285 cartons of contraband cigarettes hidden in God of Fortune statues discovered at Woodlands Checkpoint

Huat the heck.

January 16, 2021, 01:56 PM

S'pore woman left with multiple bald spots after hair treatment, salon allegedly sends lawyer's letter denying responsibility

She recounted how her hair fell off in bunches during the treatment.

January 16, 2021, 01:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.