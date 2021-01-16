S'pore teen arrested for riding bicycle into girl, 8, on footpath, causing grievous hurt

An 18-year-old teenager was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of negligent act causing grievous hurt.

Eight-year-old girl hit by bicycle

According to the Singapore Police Force, an eight-year-old girl on a footpath was hit by the teenager, who was riding a bicycle in the opposite direction.

The police received a report on Jan. 15, 2021 at about 2:20pm.

The incident happened along Bukit Batok Street 52.

The victim was conveyed to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The offence of negligent act causing grievous hurt under Section 338(b) of the Penal Code carries a jail term of up to two years, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

