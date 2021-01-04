Back

Bandung desserts back at McDonald's S'pore

Nice.

Mandy How | January 04, 2021, 11:01 AM

Bandung desserts are back at McDonald's.

The seasonal items made their return on Jan. 2, 2021.

According to the fast food chain, four iterations of the flavour are available: Bandung McFlurry, Bandung Strawberry Sundae, Bandung Cone, and Bandung Twist Cone.

During its run in 2019, the Bandung soft serve received mixed reviews.

Note that the desserts are only available at dessert kiosks, which you can locate here.

McDonald's has also recently launched the Mala Shaker Fries:

