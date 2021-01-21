Back

Antigen Rapid Test to be compulsory at Tuas & Woodland checkpoints from Jan. 22, 2021

Your CNY goodies might be delayed.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 21, 2021, 02:16 PM

In a bid to manage growing risk of imported cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has announced that Antigen Rapid Test (ART) will be made compulsory for all travellers from Jan. 22 onwards.

From Jan. 22, 9am, ART will be rolled out at Tuas and Woodlands checkpoint progressively for cargo drivers and accompanying personnel entering Singapore.

Tested drivers and personnel with a negative result may proceed to enter Singapore.

As cargo drivers and accompanying personnel could have interactions with the local community in Singapore, introducing an on-arrival ART will allow the identification of potential Covid-19 cases and mitigate the risk further, MTI said.

This will ensure public health and safety while allowing a smooth passage of goods between Singapore and Malaysia.

MTI also advised businesses to maintain close communications with their logistic providers and cater for possible delays.

Businesses, cargo drivers, and accompanying personnel must also continue to abide by Safe Management Measures, including contactless delivery, wearing of masks, and safe distancing, MTI added.

Top photo by Andrew Koay.

