Former MP Amrin Amin now volunteering at Chong Pang MPS as appeal letter writer

Former Member of Parliament (MP) Amrin Amin is now an appeal letter writer in Nee Soon GRC.

Calling it a "full circle", Amrin said that he used to volunteer as an appeal letter writer at Chong Pang Meet-the-People sessions 18 years ago.

Close to two decades later, he has returned to do the same on Jan. 5 evening.

The MP for Chong Pang is Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam.

Amrin was previously an MP for Sembawang GRC.

In the General Election in 2020, he ran as a People's Action Party (PAP) candidate in Sengkang GRC.

The PAP team lost Sengkang GRC to the Workers' Party team during the election.

Following that, Amrin has taken on two roles in two different local tech firms.

Since last September, he has also joined regional robotics and automation firm PBA as Strategy Director and data-security and AI firm ADERA Global as non-executive Advisor.

