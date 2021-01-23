Back

Ex-TVB actor Alan Wan & friends accused of not adhering to safe distancing measures in Zouk S'pore

A reader who claims to have witnessed the scene tipped off Shin Min Daily News.

Karen Lui | January 23, 2021, 12:41 PM

Since October 2020, Zouk has repurposed its dance floor for other uses to stay in business during the pandemic.

But the venue is now under the spotlight for a different reason, after Shin Min Daily News received a tip-off from a reader.

The 45-year-old reader, who was identified only as Huang, said that he had witnessed ex-TVB actor Alan Wan and friends partying at Zouk Cinema Club.

Huang claimed that the group had allegedly disregarded safe distancing measures in the nightclub.

According to the Chinese daily, videos uploaded on Instagram showed that Wan and his friends attended a movie screening of "A Star is Born" on the night of Jan. 14.

The videos are no longer available for viewing.

Photo via Zouk

What allegedly happened

At the start, everyone who entered the venue were wearing masks, Shin Min reported.

The guests were seated in separate groups, and maintained a safe distance.

However, at the end of the screening, the background music became fast-paced nightclub music, and the guests started dancing along to it.

As one of Wan's friends who were present, fellow actor Ky Tan, allegedly gave his female companion a lap dance in a video that was recorded and uploaded to Instagram.

Although the headcount did not exceed eight in the video, the people who were present were not wearing masks.

Huang expressed his anger at this scene, "How could they upload such footage of irresponsible behaviour onto the Internet? I don't understand, are they showing off?"

Screenshot via Shin Min Daily News

Screenshot via Shin Min Daily News

Zouk Cinema Club's response

In response to queries Shin Min, a spokesperson from Zouk said that the videos do not accurately reflect what went on at the scene.

The club also emphasised on their safe distancing measures.

Mothership has reached out to Zouk for more information but did not receive a reply by press time.

Ex-TVB artiste now based in Singapore

Last year, Wan announced his departure from Hong Kong broadcasting company TVB after ten years, as well as his plans to move to Singapore.

In 2017, Wan was part of the cast of English television series, "Faculty" and mostly recently played the role of Harry in award-winning series, "Last Madame" that stars Joanne Peh.

Tan was also part of the cast of "Last Madam" as Guo Wen.

Image via MeWatch

Image vs MeWatch

Top images via Zouk and Shin Min Daily News.

